Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center: How Social Distancing Can Help Flatten the Curve

How Social Distancing Can Help Flatten the Curve

Whether you’ve been watching the news or checking social media, you might have heard of “flattening the curve” and “social distancing.” Both are relevant as the coronavirus continues to spread, but what exactly do they mean? Flattening the curve refers to slowing the spread of disease so it never gets to a point that the healthcare system can’t manage, while social distancing, avoiding close contact with other people, can help us achieve that. See for yourself how social distancing can help slow the spread.

Sources:

Washington Post | Why outbreaks like coronavirus spread exponentially, and how to “flatten the curve” NPR | Coronavirus FAQs: What’s ‘Flattening The Curve’? Should I Travel?