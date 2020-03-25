Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center: What Does ‘Stay Home – Work Safe’ Mean?

What Does ‘Stay Home – Work Safe’ Mean?

Several areas in Texas, including Harris and Fort Bend counties, have announced a Stay Home – Work Safe order, which has specific requirements for the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Learn how this affects your day-to-day life and how you can help our whole community stay safe during this uncertain time.

While parks will remain open to allow people the opportunity to get outside, all playgrounds, benches, and hard surfaces will be off limits. Restaurants will remain open, but are only allowed to serve take out, delivery, and drive-thru services. If you do have an essential need to go out in public, remember to maintain six feet of distance between yourself and others at all times.

Following these guidelines will go a long way to slow the spread of COVID-19.