CMC Dubai: A weight loss unit that transforms

A WEIGHT LOSS UNIT

THAT TRANSFORMS

“After years of conflict, on-off diet, you still have not lost the weight that has been disturbing you, and you suffer with obesity-related illness like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, heart disease, obstructive sleep apnea, osteoathritis, fatty liver, etc.

At Clemenceau Medical Center (CMC) Dubai – Weight loss Unit, we believe in a multidisciplinary approach by qualified nutritionists to follow up and assess body composition, by specialized nurses and by endocrinologists who will perform the metabolic assessment prior to surgery and the post-operation follow-up. Cardiologist, pulmonologist, with the specialized Bariatric surgeons, all must work together to ensure that you receive the best care possible whether medical or surgical.

Bariatric surgery is a weight-Loss solution that can enable you to improve your quality of life. In our new CMC Dubai Weight loss Center, we assess your body and investigate your surgical options to determine which procedure is best for you (Sleeve gastrectomy, Gastric Bypass…). We will assess the risks of having surgery and explain that these procedures are just one step in the whole weight loss process… CMC Dubai Weight loss Center is established to discuss each level of care in the obesity treatment. Our expert team will provide special education for our patients, this will help the post-operation recovery process and the post-operation nutrition support. CMC Dubai Weight loss Center is committed to making your experience with all disciplines as safe and effective as possible.

Book an appointment:

Address: Dubai Healthcare City phase 2 – Al Jaddaf

Phone: 800 262 392

www.cmcdubai.ae