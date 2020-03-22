OKI Europe Supports Busy Healthcare Environments

with Launch of Smart MFP for 24/7 Performance

Compact, secure and always available, OKI’s new MC883, A3 colour multifunction printer, helps healthcare organisations run smoothly while protecting patient confidentiality

OKI Europe has launched the MC883, a versatile A3 colour smart multifunction printer (MFP) for the busy healthcare sector where accessing patient records quickly and securely is critical.

Providing non-stop support to healthcare organisations running a 24/7 service, the MC883 ensures the availability and confidentiality of information at all times. Thanks to easy self-maintenance, the MC883 can be relied on without the need to call an engineer, so documents, such as badges, patient forms and medical information can be printed, scanned, stored, sent and accessed at any time of the day, uninterrupted. Furthermore, the robust security of the MC883 safeguards patient data throughout the document workflow.

Built on the same powerful print engine as OKI’s multi-award winning C800 Series, the world’s smallest digital A3 colour printer, the MC883 can conveniently fit into busy environments such as hospitals and GP surgeries where space is at a premium.

The MC883 delivers sharp, 1200 x 1200 dpi colour print resolution, ensuring clarity for patients, admin staff and healthcare professionals, thanks to OKI’s pioneering digital LED technology. The smart MFP also features an easy-to-use 7″ colour touchscreen that can create and record custom Job Macros for frequent tasks and help to save time, while advanced security features safeguard confidential records with access secured through PIN or ID authentication.

The MC883 also features OKI’s exclusive SENDYS Explorer, an all-in-one software that boosts efficiency by digitising, sharing and organising all documents in a flexible and secure way. The software is embedded in OKI’s Smart MFPs and can be accessed via a web browser. Advanced security features guarantee patient safety and security, while smart document digitising and filing, speeds up the reporting process and increases the accuracy of patient records. Hospitals and clinics can quickly scan, file and share documents in real time, making them accessible anywhere, at any time for those with the right authorisation.

“The ability to access patient files when needed is important for healthcare organisations to run efficiently,” says Javier Lopez, General Manager Vertical Solutions, OKI Europe Ltd.

“Having to wait for an engineer to attend on-site or visit the next day is disruptive and wastes valuable time potentially impacting critical patient care. With OKI’s MC883, routine maintenance issues can be resolved easily, while the robust security helps to protect confidential information making it ideal for supporting healthcare professionals and patients in even the busiest healthcare environments.”

To find out more visit www.oki.com/me