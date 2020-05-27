The Pulmonary and Chest Department at Al-Ahli Hospital succeeds in returning a woman to her normal life

The Pulmonary and Chest Department at Al-Ahli Hospital received a rare case of a 38-year-old Canadian woman, who visited the Pulmonary and Chest Department at Al-Ahli Hospital, after her health condition deteriorated, fatigue got her, and she was complaining of dyspnoea that is constantly associated with her, as a result of “asthma” disease of which she was diagnosed five years ago.

She has followed treatments since that time because of this disease until she decided to come to the Pulmonary and Chest Department at Al-Ahli Hospital, which was able to diagnose the disease with accurate ways, and discovered what the patient complained of, and succeeded in determining the feasible treatment that relieved her of dyspnoea, which was getting worse every so often. Dr. Hassan Sawaf, Consultant and Head of the Pulmonary and Chest Department at Al-Ahli Hospital, spoke about this patient, her condition and how she was treated.

Dr. Sawaf confirmed that the medications and treatments that the patient had been using for five years had no effect or good results and benefit on her condition and health. On the contrary, her condition was getting worse every so often. As a result, she went to see a doctor, consulted a number of her friends, and she was advised to go to the Pulmonary and Chest Department at Al-Ahli Hospital.

Quick diagnosis

Dr. Hassan Sawaf added: “As soon as I had checked out the patient, a set of rapid and systematic plan and examinations were performed, including breath testing, images and radiology tests that showed severe stenosis of the respiratory tract, especially the upper ones. As a result, a CT scan of the neck and chest was immediately performed, where it was suspected that something, which might be organic, was blocking the respiratory tract. Although her general condition upon arrival was acceptable, she was suffering to take the breath, and her breathing was accompanied by a kind of syrigmophonia.

Rare stenosis

On the stages of her treatment, he said: “After a rapid and bronchoscopy was performed within two days, it became clear that there was almost entirely obstruction in the main trachea through which the human being is breathing, which is known also as “windpipe”, and she had only a small hole of 2 mm length that allowed her to breathe.

As a result, we encountered difficulty during the bronchoscopy process, because this hole might be obstructed at any moment, which might lead to serious complications to the patient. Based on what we discovered through various diagnostic processes, we coordinated directly for Tracheal Surgery.

Immediately after surgery, she became normal, breathing much better than before and didn’t need her previous treatment anymore.