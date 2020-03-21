‘Together, we can overcome COVID-19’

As the world faces its biggest pandemic within the century, now is the right moment for the International Hospital Federation (IHF) to immensely praise the hard work and dedication of healthcare providers during the coronavirus outbreak. These providers play a vital role in reducing the devastating impacts felt from COVID-19 as their staff work tirelessly to save lives during this unprecedented and rapidly evolving global health challenge.



At the IHF, we believe the best way to demonstrate solidarity with healthcare professionals, particularly those in hospitals, is to follow public recommendations for limiting and slowing down the transmission of COVID-19. Each of us has a role to play: adopting responsible social behaviors to break the transmission chain of the virus. It is critical that people displaying coronavirus symptoms follow recommendations from their national or local health authorities.

The current global health situation urges the IHF to reiterate the importance of primary care as the first response for those seeking immediate care for coronavirus symptoms, and to acknowledge the complementary role of more specialized, sophisticated care provided by hospitals. In all health systems, hospitals treat patients needing urgent or continuous care, those who are most severely affected. During this global pandemic, hospitals must be used for what they are best at: provide life-saving care and treatment for the critically ill.

Together, we need to recognize the instrumental role of health professionals and their institutions during this global pandemic, and ensure they receive the resources, support and recognition they need and deserve.

Together, we will face this crisis by individual responsible behaviors and appropriate utilization of health services.

Together, we will fight this pandemic by sharing best practices, accelerating research for treatments and vaccine beyond commercial interests.

IHF is committed to support hospitals and health workers to overcome COVID-19.