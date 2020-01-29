14th SEHA International Paediatric Conference

14th SEHA International Paediatric Conference is organized by Mena Conference and will be held from Jan 16 – 18, 2020 at Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates



Target Audience:

• Paediatricians

• Pediatric Subspecialists

• Family Medicine Physicians

• Paediatric Hematologist/Oncologist

• Emergency Medicine Physicians

• Residents & Fellows

• General Practitioners

• Dieticians

• Specialist Nurses and Therapists

• Nurses

• Pharmacists

• Medical Students

• And any Medical professional

Conference Objectives:

At the end of this educational program, participants will be able to:

• Review the latest evidence and best practices for the management and treatment of different health problems in children to achieve excellence in pediatric care

• Describe fundamentals of quality improvement strategies for primary and acute pediatric care

• Evaluate and diagnose a selected group of common pediatric problems using the most updated evidence based tools and apply it appropriately to ﬁt regional special needs.

• Review practical real-life cases and pitfalls in various pediatric sub-specialties.

• Discuss all aspects of clinical and basic research related to Pediatric Rheumatology and allied subjects

• Improve the well-being of children affected by rheumatic musculoskeletal diseases

• Examine solutions to real-world clinical problems through case-based learning sessions

• Provide insight into patient needs and experiences and improve clinical practice

• Apply new knowledge in the diagnostic and therapeutic modalities presented in selected topics

• Formulate an appropriate approach that is suitable for local experiences in some of the controversial issues in pediatric sub-specialties

• Perform hands-on workshops given by world-leading experts and tutors

• Meet global experts in Paediatrics, Paediatric Gastroenterology, Hematology, Pulmonology, Infection Disease, Cardiology, Neurology, Immunology, PICU and Emergency.