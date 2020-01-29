14th SEHA International Paediatric Conference
14th SEHA International Paediatric Conference is organized by Mena Conference and will be held from Jan 16 – 18, 2020 at Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Target Audience:
• Paediatricians
• Pediatric Subspecialists
• Family Medicine Physicians
• Paediatric Hematologist/Oncologist
• Emergency Medicine Physicians
• Residents & Fellows
• General Practitioners
• Dieticians
• Specialist Nurses and Therapists
• Nurses
• Pharmacists
• Medical Students
• And any Medical professional
Conference Objectives:
At the end of this educational program, participants will be able to:
• Review the latest evidence and best practices for the management and treatment of different health problems in children to achieve excellence in pediatric care
• Describe fundamentals of quality improvement strategies for primary and acute pediatric care
• Evaluate and diagnose a selected group of common pediatric problems using the most updated evidence based tools and apply it appropriately to ﬁt regional special needs.
• Review practical real-life cases and pitfalls in various pediatric sub-specialties.
• Discuss all aspects of clinical and basic research related to Pediatric Rheumatology and allied subjects
• Improve the well-being of children affected by rheumatic musculoskeletal diseases
• Examine solutions to real-world clinical problems through case-based learning sessions
• Provide insight into patient needs and experiences and improve clinical practice
• Apply new knowledge in the diagnostic and therapeutic modalities presented in selected topics
• Formulate an appropriate approach that is suitable for local experiences in some of the controversial issues in pediatric sub-specialties
• Perform hands-on workshops given by world-leading experts and tutors
• Meet global experts in Paediatrics, Paediatric Gastroenterology, Hematology, Pulmonology, Infection Disease, Cardiology, Neurology, Immunology, PICU and Emergency.
