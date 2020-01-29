4th International Trauma Congress – ITC 2020

Dr. Bilal El-Yafawi

Conference President

It is a great pleasure to invite you to the 4th International Trauma Congress on the 19th – 21st of February

2020, at Le Meridien Hotel Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

After three very rich and successful versions, ITC continues its mission to cover the most up-to-date scientific and technical aspects, our exciting program of presentations, instructional lectures, case discussions, and interactive sessions brought together an international congregation from the Middle East and beyond.

The congress is bringing top-notch international and regional experts in the field of orthopedic surgery. it is a great opportunity for surgeons, researchers, nurses, students to interact with peers, learn and benefit with the expertise of distinguished regional and international speakers, as well as their opportunity for practical learning with 4 cadaveric workshops.

ITC 2020 is expected to be attended by over 1200 Participants, 35 international & regional eminent speakers. The congress will provide a global perspective to support a culture of excellence and best practice care in trauma management.

Looking forward to see you all in ITC 2020.