Cyber Security for Healthcare Masterclass 2020
Date: 6 – 9 October 2020
Event: Cyber Security for Healthcare Masterclass 2020
Location: Live Online
Objectives:
- Find out how you can manage cyber security vendors and upgrade your legacy systems for cyber defence
- Evaluate your current security practices and processes and review how you can strengthen them
- Understand the different type of cyber security breaches that can occur including browser-based attacks, phishing attacks, malware, ransomware attacks, data breaches, DDOs Attacks amongst others and how you can combat them
- Gain insights on cyber security for connected medical devices
