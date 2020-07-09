Cyber Security for Healthcare Masterclass 2020

Date: 6 – 9 October 2020

Event: Cyber Security for Healthcare Masterclass 2020

Location: Live Online

Objectives:

  • Find out how you can manage cyber security vendors and upgrade your legacy systems for cyber defence
  • Evaluate your current security practices and processes and review how you can strengthen them
  • Understand the different type of cyber security breaches that can occur including browser-based attacks, phishing attacks, malware, ransomware attacks, data breaches, DDOs Attacks amongst others and how you can combat them
  • Gain insights on cyber security for connected medical devices
