Cyber Security for Healthcare Masterclass 2020 / Cyber Security for Healthcare Masterclass 2020 Date: 6 – 9 October 2020 Event: Cyber Security for Healthcare Masterclass 2020 Location: Live Online Objectives: Find out how you can manage cyber security vendors and upgrade your legacy systems for cyber defence Evaluate your current security practices and processes and review how you can strengthen them Understand the different type of cyber security breaches that can occur including browser-based attacks, phishing attacks, malware, ransomware attacks, data breaches, DDOs Attacks amongst others and how you can combat them Gain insights on cyber security for connected medical devices

