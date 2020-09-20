Data Science & AI in Pharma & Healthcare

This 3-day online live course is intended to expose participants to data science and AI best practices in the Pharmaceutical & Healthcare industry and introduce the big data ecosystem and how it can benefit from AI. It doesn’t limit itself to analytics, but to all disciplines to which modern data relates as well. In the course, you will go through several case studies and examples using healthcare data and Machine Learning tools. By the end of this course, participants will become connoisseurs of all techniques and technologies related to Pharma/Healthcare and Medical research that will allow them to get the best knowledge from their data.