Excellence in Oncology Care 2020

The landscape for Oncology Care is changing at a rapid pace. With EIOC we envision this platform be a meeting ground for global and regional experts to meet for better learnings and take away valuable experiences to their workplace. EIOC which stands for Excellence in Oncology Care is a platform for not just one cancer specialty but a holistic approach to 14 sub therapies within Oncology.

Event name: Excellence in Oncology Care

Event Date: 15th to 17th October 2020

Venue: Intercontinental Hotel Dubai Festival City, Dubai

Please Contact Anjela Bagano anjela.bagano@index.ae for more information.

Phone No: +971504334762

Website: Cancercongress.ae