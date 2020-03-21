Excellence in Oncology Care 2020
The landscape for Oncology Care is changing at a rapid pace. With EIOC we envision this platform be a meeting ground for global and regional experts to meet for better learnings and take away valuable experiences to their workplace. EIOC which stands for Excellence in Oncology Care is a platform for not just one cancer specialty but a holistic approach to 14 sub therapies within Oncology.
Event name: Excellence in Oncology Care
Event Date: 15th to 17th October 2020
Venue: Intercontinental Hotel Dubai Festival City, Dubai
Please Contact Anjela Bagano anjela.bagano@index.ae for more information.
Phone No: +971504334762
Website: Cancercongress.ae
