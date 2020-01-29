Future Health

Future Health is a unique and dynamic event for the global healthcare industry. This international world class exhibition and conference, organised in association with UKIHMA (UKIHMA is a UK government trade promotion organisation jointly funded by the Healthcare UK, Department for International Trade, the Department of Health and NHS England.) is an annual showcase of innovative healthcare products and solutions.

Future Health 2020 – at the forefront of the significant advances being made world-wide that inspire professionals to be progressive in their approach to the healthcare challenges we face.

The event covers healthcare innovation and technology across:

Medical devices & instruments

Imaging diagnostics

IT systems & cloud cybersecurity

Healthcare services

Healthcare Infrastructure & assets

Disposables & cleanroom

Physiotherapy, rehabilitation & orthopaedics

Preventive, diagnostic & post-diagnostic treatments

By bringing together public and private sector GP’s, Consultants, government and policymakers, with a global network of buyers and professionals, Future Health 2020 is the place to be.