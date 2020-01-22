IHF BARCELONA 44th World Hospital Congress 2020
The World Hospital Congress of the International Hospital Federation (IHF) is a unique global forum that brings together IHF members and leaders of hospitals, health services, and healthcare organizations to discuss key drivers of national and international policy, management, financial trends and solutions. Through this forum multidisciplinary exchange of knowledge, expertise and experiences are facilitated, together with dialogue on best practices in leadership, management and service delivery. The IHF World Hospital Congress is a one-stop shop for the healthcare professional seeking the opportunity and environment in which to engage in a 360-degree learning and knowledge-sharing experience among peers.
La Unió Catalana d’Hospitals is proud to host the 44th World Hospital Congress with the theme “People on board: Transforming Healthcare. Future is now”. Together with the IHF, they invite all hospital and health service leaders from around the globe to join the event on 2-5 November 2020 at the Palau de Congressos de Catalunya in Barcelona.
Barcelona is recognized as a global city for its cultural, financial, commercial and tourist importance. It has been the scene of several major international events and a perfect venue for the next IHF Congress. Explore its amazing architecture, gothic alleys, Mediterranean beaches, Catalan gastronomy, rich culture and more before and after the Congress.
WHY ATTEND:
Offering a compelling mix of keynotes, panel discussions, paper presentations, case studies, posters, healthcare visits and networking activities in addition to an industry exhibition, the IHF World Hospital Congress provides a comprehensive event experience that should not be missed.
- Learn from thought leaders, experts and high-level professionals over four transformative days
- Get updated on best practices, innovations and solutions from across the globe
- Connect and network with global health leaders, hospital CEOs and industry peers
- Share and exchange knowledge and experiences with participants from 50+ countries
- Hear innovative ideas and gain insights that you can apply in your organization
- Explore the vibrant sites and rich culture of Barcelona and Catalonia
WHO WILL ATTEND:
- National and international healthcare organization and association executives
- Primary health leaders
- Hospital and health service providers, executives and senior managers
- Social service organization executives and senior managers
- Healthcare professionals
- Clinical management experts
- Government healthcare representatives and healthcare policy planners
- International, national and state / territory health leaders
- Healthcare regulators
- Consumer associations
- Health insurers
- Health data and information systems leaders
- Innovation and research experts
- Pharmaceutical companies, medical device and health technology equipment and other service suppliers
- Academics, other university and business school representatives
