IHF BARCELONA 44th World Hospital Congress 2020

The World Hospital Congress of the International Hospital Federation (IHF) is a unique global forum that brings together IHF members and leaders of hospitals, health services, and healthcare organizations to discuss key drivers of national and international policy, management, financial trends and solutions. Through this forum multidisciplinary exchange of knowledge, expertise and experiences are facilitated, together with dialogue on best practices in leadership, management and service delivery. The IHF World Hospital Congress is a one-stop shop for the healthcare professional seeking the opportunity and environment in which to engage in a 360-degree learning and knowledge-sharing experience among peers.

La Unió Catalana d’Hospitals is proud to host the 44th World Hospital Congress with the theme “People on board: Transforming Healthcare. Future is now”. Together with the IHF, they invite all hospital and health service leaders from around the globe to join the event on 2-5 November 2020 at the Palau de Congressos de Catalunya in Barcelona.

Barcelona is recognized as a global city for its cultural, financial, commercial and tourist importance. It has been the scene of several major international events and a perfect venue for the next IHF Congress. Explore its amazing architecture, gothic alleys, Mediterranean beaches, Catalan gastronomy, rich culture and more before and after the Congress.

WHY ATTEND:

Offering a compelling mix of keynotes, panel discussions, paper presentations, case studies, posters, healthcare visits and networking activities in addition to an industry exhibition, the IHF World Hospital Congress provides a comprehensive event experience that should not be missed.

Learn from thought leaders, experts and high-level professionals over four transformative days

Get updated on best practices, innovations and solutions from across the globe

Connect and network with global health leaders, hospital CEOs and industry peers

Share and exchange knowledge and experiences with participants from 50+ countries

Hear innovative ideas and gain insights that you can apply in your organization

Explore the vibrant sites and rich culture of Barcelona and Catalonia

WHO WILL ATTEND: