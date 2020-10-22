IHF – Learning from COVID-19, Transforming Health Services

Health leaders to share insights on managing the COVID-19 crisis

On 4-5 November the Virtual Forum of the International Hospital Federation, Learning from COVID-19, Transforming Health Services, will connect hospital and health leaders and executives from around the globe. They will be sharing and discussing key learnings from the COVID-19 crisis and how health services should evolve.

Don’t miss the chance to hear from 60+ speakers from international organizations, hospital associations, leading health facilities, and more. Speakers include:

Dr. Xènia Acebes, Medical Affairs Director, Servei Català de la Salut, Spain

Samantha Allen, CEO, Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, UK

Dr. Jaime Almora, President, Philippine Hospital Association

Dr. Charles Al Odeh, Chief Medical Officer, UHG Brasil, Brazil

Dr. Teresa Anderson, Chief Executive, Sydney Local Health District, Australia

Sophie Beaupère, CEO, Unicancer, France

Nicola Bedlington, Special Advisor, European Patients Forum

Jim Campbell, Director, Health Workforce, World Health Organization

Dr. Andrea Capponi, Chief Medical Officer, University Hospital of Novara, Italy

Dr. Melinda Estes, President & CEO, Saint Luke’s Health System, USA

Shagufta Hassan, Interim CEO, The Aga Khan University Hospital, Pakistan

Dr. Eveline Hitti, Chairperson, Department of Emergency Medicine, American University of Beirut, Lebanon

Annette Kennedy, President, International Council of Nurses (ICN)

Dr. Otmar Kloiber, Secretary General, World Medical Association

Dr. Theresa Li, Cluster Chief Executive, Hong Kong West Cluster, Hospital Authority

Alexandre Lourenço, President, Portuguese Association of Hospital Managers

Prof. Marc Noppen, CEO, University Hospital UZ Brussel, Belgium

Gerry O’Dwyer, Hospital Group CEO, South/South West Hospital Group, Ireland

Rosa Pavanelli, General Secretary, Public Services International

Hal Wolf, President & CEO, HIMSS

and many more.

View the full speaker line-up here.

Aside from the interactive sessions, there will also be Meeting of Minds discussions, speed networking, 1-to-1 meetings, and other opportunities to interact with fellow participants. The full program is available here.

Registration can be made online until 3 November. IHF Members get exclusive discounted rates. For more information visit: www.ihf-fih.org/covid-19-virtual-forum