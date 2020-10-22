IHF – Learning from COVID-19, Transforming Health Services
IHF – Learning from COVID-19, Transforming Health Services
Health leaders to share insights on managing the COVID-19 crisis
On 4-5 November the Virtual Forum of the International Hospital Federation, Learning from COVID-19, Transforming Health Services, will connect hospital and health leaders and executives from around the globe. They will be sharing and discussing key learnings from the COVID-19 crisis and how health services should evolve.
Don’t miss the chance to hear from 60+ speakers from international organizations, hospital associations, leading health facilities, and more. Speakers include:
- Dr. Xènia Acebes, Medical Affairs Director, Servei Català de la Salut, Spain
- Samantha Allen, CEO, Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, UK
- Dr. Jaime Almora, President, Philippine Hospital Association
- Dr. Charles Al Odeh, Chief Medical Officer, UHG Brasil, Brazil
- Dr. Teresa Anderson, Chief Executive, Sydney Local Health District, Australia
- Sophie Beaupère, CEO, Unicancer, France
- Nicola Bedlington, Special Advisor, European Patients Forum
- Jim Campbell, Director, Health Workforce, World Health Organization
- Dr. Andrea Capponi, Chief Medical Officer, University Hospital of Novara, Italy
- Dr. Melinda Estes, President & CEO, Saint Luke’s Health System, USA
- Shagufta Hassan, Interim CEO, The Aga Khan University Hospital, Pakistan
- Dr. Eveline Hitti, Chairperson, Department of Emergency Medicine, American University of Beirut, Lebanon
- Annette Kennedy, President, International Council of Nurses (ICN)
- Dr. Otmar Kloiber, Secretary General, World Medical Association
- Dr. Theresa Li, Cluster Chief Executive, Hong Kong West Cluster, Hospital Authority
- Alexandre Lourenço, President, Portuguese Association of Hospital Managers
- Prof. Marc Noppen, CEO, University Hospital UZ Brussel, Belgium
- Gerry O’Dwyer, Hospital Group CEO, South/South West Hospital Group, Ireland
- Rosa Pavanelli, General Secretary, Public Services International
- Hal Wolf, President & CEO, HIMSS
- and many more.
View the full speaker line-up here.
Aside from the interactive sessions, there will also be Meeting of Minds discussions, speed networking, 1-to-1 meetings, and other opportunities to interact with fellow participants. The full program is available here.
Registration can be made online until 3 November. IHF Members get exclusive discounted rates. For more information visit: www.ihf-fih.org/covid-19-virtual-forum
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!