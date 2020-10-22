IHF – Learning from COVID-19, Transforming Health Services

Health leaders to share insights on managing the COVID-19 crisis

On 4-5 November the Virtual Forum of the International Hospital Federation, Learning from COVID-19, Transforming Health Services, will connect hospital and health leaders and executives from around the globe. They will be sharing and discussing key learnings from the COVID-19 crisis and how health services should evolve.

Don’t miss the chance to hear from 60+ speakers from international organizations, hospital associations, leading health facilities, and more. Speakers include:

  • Dr. Xènia Acebes, Medical Affairs Director, Servei Català de la Salut, Spain
  • Samantha Allen, CEO, Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, UK
  • Dr. Jaime Almora, President, Philippine Hospital Association
  • Dr. Charles Al Odeh, Chief Medical Officer, UHG Brasil, Brazil
  • Dr. Teresa Anderson, Chief Executive, Sydney Local Health District, Australia
  • Sophie Beaupère, CEO, Unicancer, France
  • Nicola Bedlington, Special Advisor, European Patients Forum
  • Jim Campbell, Director, Health Workforce, World Health Organization
  • Dr. Andrea Capponi, Chief Medical Officer, University Hospital of Novara, Italy
  • Dr. Melinda Estes, President & CEO, Saint Luke’s Health System, USA
  • Shagufta Hassan, Interim CEO, The Aga Khan University Hospital, Pakistan
  • Dr. Eveline Hitti, Chairperson, Department of Emergency Medicine, American University of Beirut, Lebanon
  • Annette Kennedy, President, International Council of Nurses (ICN)
  • Dr. Otmar Kloiber, Secretary General, World Medical Association
  • Dr. Theresa Li, Cluster Chief Executive, Hong Kong West Cluster, Hospital Authority
  • Alexandre Lourenço, President, Portuguese Association of Hospital Managers
  • Prof. Marc Noppen, CEO, University Hospital UZ Brussel, Belgium
  • Gerry O’Dwyer, Hospital Group CEO, South/South West Hospital Group, Ireland
  • Rosa Pavanelli, General Secretary, Public Services International
  • Hal Wolf, President & CEO, HIMSS
  • and many more. 

View the full speaker line-up here.

Aside from the interactive sessions, there will also be Meeting of Minds discussions, speed networking, 1-to-1 meetings, and other opportunities to interact with fellow participants. The full program is available here.

Registration can be made online until 3 November. IHF Members get exclusive discounted rates. For more information visit: www.ihf-fih.org/covid-19-virtual-forum

