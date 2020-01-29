International Medical Travel Show Dubai 2020

IMTS.Dubai 2020 – is an advanced Medical and Healthcare Travel networking platform that was created by international team with 10+ years of experience in medical tourism and business events organization to give to participants the result they are seeking for by joining the medical tourism Event.

Participating in IMTS.Dubai 2020 you will find:

Exhibition Networking and Demonstration Zone: comfortably designed area for efficient communication in between market stakeholders

International Medical Travel Congress: educational part of the IMTS.Dubai that serves to the participants as a knowledge transfer and experience exchange recourse

International B2B VIP Hosted Buyers Program: exclusively tailored for all IMTS.Dubai participants to guarantee pre-scheduled B2B meetings. We will connect you with potential business partners from the markets which you are targeting

For whom it will be interesting?

Medical Travel Clusters and Associations that are promoting their destinations globally

Government and Private Hospitals and Healthcare Groups that working with international patients and want to increase the patients' flow

Medical Tourism Facilitators and Agents that actively developing their business and searching for new partners from different countries

Healthcare professionals of different specialties who are interested in international cooperation

Insurance companies that are supporting international medical tourism programs

Become a part of IMTS.DUBAI and get with the package: