Middle East Forum on Quality & Safety in Healthcare 2020

Hosted by Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), in collaboration with the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI), this 8th Middle East Forum on Quality and Safety in Healthcare is an annual gathering of healthcare professionals in quality improvement and patient safety. It is the region’s most successful and well established healthcare conference focused on quality improvement.



Held since 2013, the ME Forum connects over 3,000 physicians, nurses, quality leaders, healthcare administrators, hospital executives, patient and family advisors and other allied health professionals. It provides a stimulating and inspiring setting for healthcare professionals to meet, learn and share knowledge with the collective aim to improve the quality and safety of care for the patients and communities we serve.

Overall Learning Objectives: