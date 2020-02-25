Middle East Forum on Quality & Safety in Healthcare 2020
Hosted by Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), in collaboration with the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI), this 8th Middle East Forum on Quality and Safety in Healthcare is an annual gathering of healthcare professionals in quality improvement and patient safety. It is the region’s most successful and well established healthcare conference focused on quality improvement.
Held since 2013, the ME Forum connects over 3,000 physicians, nurses, quality leaders, healthcare administrators, hospital executives, patient and family advisors and other allied health professionals. It provides a stimulating and inspiring setting for healthcare professionals to meet, learn and share knowledge with the collective aim to improve the quality and safety of care for the patients and communities we serve.
Overall Learning Objectives:
- Safety
To create a safe reliable healthcare system by reducing harm, developing safe care, and implementing safety principles.
- Improvement Science
To learn the latest in improvement knowledge and methodologies, from soft skills of coaching to technical skills of charts and tools to empower professionals to transform their healthcare systems.
- Workforce Wellbeing
To share critical components of a system that ensures a joyful, engaging workplace and empowered professionals to embrace change, resulting in higher productivity and better patient experience.
- Innovation in Patient Care: Value, Access & Flow
To explore worldwide innovations and technologies in different improvement areas such as, value improvement, hospital wide flow and health systems improvement.
- Patient Engagement & Involvement
To share the outcomes of patient and family engagement in healthcare and highlight the person-centered approach where all staff, patients and families are part of the process of co-designing and co- producing health care services.
