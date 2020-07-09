Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs 2020

Date: 16 – 18 October 2020

Event: Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs & Risk Management Masterclass 2020

Location: Park Hotel Clarke Quay

Google Location: https://www.google.com/maps/place/Park+Hotel+Clarke+Quay/@1.2914332,103.8401955,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m8!3m7!1s0x31da199f00cdc583:0x976d06ec8dec6cab!5m2!4m1!1i2!8m2!3d1.2914332!4d103.8423842

Objectives:

  • Learn about how you can more effectively navigate the approval, submission, registrations processes and also gain insights on the difference in requirements for R&D products and generics
  • Pharmacovigilance Risk Management Best Practices Country by Country
  • Overcome Ethical and Legal Challenges in the Importation of Unlicensed Medication from Overseas or Over the Internet at the Patient’s own risk
  • Evaluate emerging regulatory issues on data protection & privacy in Pharma Digitalization
