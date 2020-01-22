Plenareno Depression Conference 2020

Event Dates: April 13-14, 2020

Event Timings: 9:00 – 16:00

Venue: Dubai, UAE

Website: https://depression.plenareno.com

The Plenareno Depression Conference 2020 will provide the Psychiatrists and Scientists to present their latest research works in the areas of depression and anxiety. It aims to nourish the discussion among researchers and key investigators from multiple disciplines of psychiatry & neuroscience areas to place depression research in the larger context and ideally advance new discoveries. The Plenareno Depression Conference will bring together an interdisciplinary and international team of psychiatrist & researchers from the areas of psychology, environmental, genetics and chemistry.

Scope:

Plenareno Depression Conference pertains to Psychiatry and Depressive Disorders such as anxiety, depression, bipolar, behavioural disorders, post-traumatic, seasonal depression, persistent depressive disorder, stress and understanding the effective diagnosis & treatment to identify and help to facilitate the recovery of someone suffering from a psychiatric disorders.

Target Audience:

Psychiatrists

Clinical Psychologists

Psychopharmacologists

Neuropsychiatrists

Neurophysiologists

Neuropathologists

Counselors and Social Workers

Healthcare Professionals in the Behavioral Sciences

Central Topics:

Clinical Depression

Depression, Anxiety and Stress

Depression, Anger and Addiction Recovery

Depression in Childhood and Adolescence

Depression and Alchohol

Chronic Illness and Mental Health

Depression and Public Health

Epidemiology of Mood Disorders

Counselling and Antidepressant Medication

Mental Illness and Rehabilitation

Fight against Depression





To get detailed information about the conference, kindly download the brochure here: Depression Conference Brochure

