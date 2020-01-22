Plenareno Depression Conference 2020
Event Dates: April 13-14, 2020
Event Timings: 9:00 – 16:00
Venue: Dubai, UAE
Website: https://depression.plenareno.com
The Plenareno Depression Conference 2020 will provide the Psychiatrists and Scientists to present their latest research works in the areas of depression and anxiety. It aims to nourish the discussion among researchers and key investigators from multiple disciplines of psychiatry & neuroscience areas to place depression research in the larger context and ideally advance new discoveries. The Plenareno Depression Conference will bring together an interdisciplinary and international team of psychiatrist & researchers from the areas of psychology, environmental, genetics and chemistry.
Scope:
Plenareno Depression Conference pertains to Psychiatry and Depressive Disorders such as anxiety, depression, bipolar, behavioural disorders, post-traumatic, seasonal depression, persistent depressive disorder, stress and understanding the effective diagnosis & treatment to identify and help to facilitate the recovery of someone suffering from a psychiatric disorders.
Target Audience:
- Psychiatrists
- Clinical Psychologists
- Psychopharmacologists
- Neuropsychiatrists
- Neurophysiologists
- Neuropathologists
- Counselors and Social Workers
- Healthcare Professionals in the Behavioral Sciences
Central Topics:
- Clinical Depression
- Depression, Anxiety and Stress
- Depression, Anger and Addiction Recovery
- Depression in Childhood and Adolescence
- Depression and Alchohol
- Chronic Illness and Mental Health
- Depression and Public Health
- Epidemiology of Mood Disorders
- Counselling and Antidepressant Medication
- Mental Illness and Rehabilitation
- Fight against Depression
To get detailed information about the conference, kindly download the brochure here: Depression Conference Brochure
