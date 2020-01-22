Plenareno Diabetes, Obesity and Cholesterol Metabolism Conference 2020

The Plenareno Diabetes, Obesity and Cholesterol Metabolism Conference 2020 will provide the platform for Diabetologists, Endocrinologists, Nutritionists and other related Professionals to present their latest research works. It aims for invaluable scientific discussions and contributes to the future innovations & recent trends in the areas of in the areas of Diabetes, Obesity and Endocrinology and also will bring together an interdisciplinary and global team of research professionals. An international group of Advisory Committee Members and Speakers will anchor the Keynote & Plenary sessions, followed by young researchers & poster sessions on second day allowing for widespread participation of attendees at all career stages.

Scope:

Plenareno Diabetes, Obesity and Cholesterol Metabolism Conference aims to point towards the investigation of diet imbalance as a tool for weight management and irradiate negative consequences & implications for health that causes obesity, diabetes & metabolic disorders.

Target Audience:

Diabetologists

Endocrinologists

Bariatric Surgeons

Nutritionists

Physical Therapists

Yoga and Fitness Professionals

Health Professionals in Obesity and Diabetes

Central Topics:

Obesity: Diet and Nutrition

Obesity and Diabetes

Obesity and Cancer

Endocrinology and Cholesterol Metabolism

Childhood Obesity and Diabetes

Obesity and Weight Management

Cholesterol and Lipid Metabolism

Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome: Stroke and Cardiac Health

Obesity, Diabetes and Pregnancy: Risks and Management

Bariatric Surgery and Advanced Treatments of Diabetes

