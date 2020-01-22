Plenareno Diabetes, Obesity and Cholesterol Metabolism Conference 2020
The Plenareno Diabetes, Obesity and Cholesterol Metabolism Conference 2020 will provide the platform for Diabetologists, Endocrinologists, Nutritionists and other related Professionals to present their latest research works. It aims for invaluable scientific discussions and contributes to the future innovations & recent trends in the areas of in the areas of Diabetes, Obesity and Endocrinology and also will bring together an interdisciplinary and global team of research professionals. An international group of Advisory Committee Members and Speakers will anchor the Keynote & Plenary sessions, followed by young researchers & poster sessions on second day allowing for widespread participation of attendees at all career stages.
Scope:
Plenareno Diabetes, Obesity and Cholesterol Metabolism Conference aims to point towards the investigation of diet imbalance as a tool for weight management and irradiate negative consequences & implications for health that causes obesity, diabetes & metabolic disorders.
Target Audience:
- Diabetologists
- Endocrinologists
- Bariatric Surgeons
- Nutritionists
- Physical Therapists
- Yoga and Fitness Professionals
- Health Professionals in Obesity and Diabetes
Central Topics:
- Obesity: Diet and Nutrition
- Obesity and Diabetes
- Obesity and Cancer
- Endocrinology and Cholesterol Metabolism
- Childhood Obesity and Diabetes
- Obesity and Weight Management
- Cholesterol and Lipid Metabolism
- Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome: Stroke and Cardiac Health
- Obesity, Diabetes and Pregnancy: Risks and Management
- Bariatric Surgery and Advanced Treatments of Diabetes
To get detailed information about the conference, kindly download the brochure here: Metabolic Diseases Brochure
