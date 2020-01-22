Plenareno Heart Congress 2020

Event Dates: April 13-14, 2020

Event Timings: 9:00 – 16:00

Venue: Dubai, UAE

Website: https://heart.plenareno.com

The Plenareno Heart Congress program, presented by distinguished speakers, will focus on daily management of heart arrhythmias, including interactive workshops and plenary sessions, chaired poster presentations and oral sessions. It provides an excellent opportunity for students, internists and young scientists with comparable levels of experience to represent their ideas, explore cutting-edge research and to network with the next generation of cardiologists and researchers. Gain advanced knowledge, expanding your insight and exposure to the newest ideas through a multitude of presentations.



Scope:

Cardiovascular diseases contribute to over 17.5 million around the world deaths each year. A huge rate of common public within the society are suffering from the heart diseases like arrthythmia, heart failure, stroke, hypertension etc. which is the leading causes of death in the world. Plenareno Heart Congress is an initiative established to spread awareness about the healthy heart and disease related information in the community for disease prevention and management.

Target Audience:

Cardiologists

Cardiac Surgeons

Vascular Surgeons

Pediatricians

Radiologists

Lipidologists

General Physicians

Allied Healthcare Professionals

Cardiology Internist

Cardiac Nurses

Central Topics:

Clinical Cardiology

Hypertension and Stroke

Heart Arrhythmia and Heart Failure

Pediatric and Geriatric Cardiology

Obesity, Diabetes and Heart

Atherosclerosis and Coronary Artery Disease

Cardiac and Cardiovascular Heart Diseases

Women and Heart Disease

Structural and Interventional Cardiology

Cardiac Regeneration and Stem Cells

Cardiac Surgery and Cardiac Nursing

Current Research in Cardiology

Congenital Heart Disease and Anesthesia

To get detailed information about the conference, kindly download the brochure here: Heart Congress Brochure