Plenareno Heart Congress 2020
Event Dates: April 13-14, 2020
Event Timings: 9:00 – 16:00
Venue: Dubai, UAE
Website: https://heart.plenareno.com
The Plenareno Heart Congress program, presented by distinguished speakers, will focus on daily management of heart arrhythmias, including interactive workshops and plenary sessions, chaired poster presentations and oral sessions. It provides an excellent opportunity for students, internists and young scientists with comparable levels of experience to represent their ideas, explore cutting-edge research and to network with the next generation of cardiologists and researchers. Gain advanced knowledge, expanding your insight and exposure to the newest ideas through a multitude of presentations.
Scope:
Cardiovascular diseases contribute to over 17.5 million around the world deaths each year. A huge rate of common public within the society are suffering from the heart diseases like arrthythmia, heart failure, stroke, hypertension etc. which is the leading causes of death in the world. Plenareno Heart Congress is an initiative established to spread awareness about the healthy heart and disease related information in the community for disease prevention and management.
Target Audience:
- Cardiologists
- Cardiac Surgeons
- Vascular Surgeons
- Pediatricians
- Radiologists
- Lipidologists
- General Physicians
- Allied Healthcare Professionals
- Cardiology Internist
- Cardiac Nurses
Central Topics:
- Clinical Cardiology
- Hypertension and Stroke
- Heart Arrhythmia and Heart Failure
- Pediatric and Geriatric Cardiology
- Obesity, Diabetes and Heart
- Atherosclerosis and Coronary Artery Disease
- Cardiac and Cardiovascular Heart Diseases
- Women and Heart Disease
- Structural and Interventional Cardiology
- Cardiac Regeneration and Stem Cells
- Cardiac Surgery and Cardiac Nursing
- Current Research in Cardiology
- Congenital Heart Disease and Anesthesia
To get detailed information about the conference, kindly download the brochure here: Heart Congress Brochure
