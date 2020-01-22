Plenareno Pediatrics and Neonatology Conference 2020

Plenareno Pediatrics and Neonatology Conference combine sessions from early career researchers with the key investigators in their fields. This event will bring together an extensive global team of researchers from the areas of pediatrics, neonatology, primary care, cardiology, nutrition and nursing. A strong emphasis is put on facilitating interchange of ideas between young and established researchers. Plenareno welcomes all the physicians & researchers to join in this journey and to return to their home-labs with new alliances and fresh insights.

Event Dates: April 13-14, 2020

Event Timings: 9:00 – 16:00

Venue: Dubai, UAE

Website: https://pediatrics.plenareno.com

Scope:

Plenareno Pediatrics and Neonatology Conference aims to provide a phase for controlling new-born and infant natality rate, the spread of infectious disease and endorse with the healthy lifestyle for a prolonged disease-free life by helping to ease the complications of children & adolescents with prolonged disorders



Target Audience:

Pediatricians

Neonatologists

Pediatric Surgeons

Pediatric Cardiologist

Pediatric Nutritionist

Child Neurologist

Pediatric Emergency Physicians

Primary Healthcare Professionals

Pediatric Nurses

Central Topics:

Clinical Pediatrics

Neonatology and Perinatology

Pediatric Dermatology

Child Psychology and Mental Health

Pediatric Healthcare and Nutrition

Pediatric Obesity and Metabolism

Pediatrics and Infectious Diseases

Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine

Pediatrics and Family Care

Congenital Heart Disease and Surgery

Pediatric Emergency Medicine and Critical Care

Midwifery and Pediatric Nursing

