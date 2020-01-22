Plenareno Pediatrics and Neonatology Conference 2020
Plenareno Pediatrics and Neonatology Conference combine sessions from early career researchers with the key investigators in their fields. This event will bring together an extensive global team of researchers from the areas of pediatrics, neonatology, primary care, cardiology, nutrition and nursing. A strong emphasis is put on facilitating interchange of ideas between young and established researchers. Plenareno welcomes all the physicians & researchers to join in this journey and to return to their home-labs with new alliances and fresh insights.
Event Dates: April 13-14, 2020
Event Timings: 9:00 – 16:00
Venue: Dubai, UAE
Website: https://pediatrics.plenareno.com
Scope:
Plenareno Pediatrics and Neonatology Conference aims to provide a phase for controlling new-born and infant natality rate, the spread of infectious disease and endorse with the healthy lifestyle for a prolonged disease-free life by helping to ease the complications of children & adolescents with prolonged disorders
Target Audience:
- Pediatricians
- Neonatologists
- Pediatric Surgeons
- Pediatric Cardiologist
- Pediatric Nutritionist
- Child Neurologist
- Pediatric Emergency Physicians
- Primary Healthcare Professionals
- Pediatric Nurses
Central Topics:
- Clinical Pediatrics
- Neonatology and Perinatology
- Pediatric Dermatology
- Child Psychology and Mental Health
- Pediatric Healthcare and Nutrition
- Pediatric Obesity and Metabolism
- Pediatrics and Infectious Diseases
- Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine
- Pediatrics and Family Care
- Congenital Heart Disease and Surgery
- Pediatric Emergency Medicine and Critical Care
- Midwifery and Pediatric Nursing
To get detailed information about the conference, kindly download the brochure here: Pediatrics Conference Brochure
