Saudi Healthcare Exhibition

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has become a center of medical advancements in recent years and Saudi Healthcare 2020 Exhibition pays homage to the ever-growing Medical and Healthcare industry of the Kingdom. The exhibition will be a major platform for medical professionals, government officials and healthcare providers to discuss, engage and network in order to serve and advance the Kingdom’s healthcare industry.

2020 SPECIAL FOCUS

Healthy Lifestyle for Healthy Citizens

Adapting a healthy lifestyle maintaining health and fitness levels for all our citizens, will aid the Kingdom’s growth.

Promoting good health within the Kingdom, is important, ensuring easy access to safe and nutritious food, physical exercise, anti-smoking guidance, getting the necessary amount of sleep and exploring the concept of medical communication. The Saudi Healthcare Exhibition 2020 “Healthy Lifestyle” strives to set new and achievable standards by providing the perfect platform with focus on the essentials for a healthy lifestyle.

Objectives

We Plan to Reshape the Healthy Lifestyle Business

• Help the audiences acquire the latest principles of the current Healthy Lifestyle related sciences.

• Apply a healthy risk-based model built on scientific evidence to reduce food and smoking hazards and increase physical activities and better sleeping.

• Assess the nutritional requirements of hospitalized patients.

• Develop and apply clear health related regulatory requirements to ensure full compliance of domestic businesses and importers.

• Enhance the safety of imported food.

• Understand the duties of fully qualified clinical dietitians.

• Familiarization with hospital/department policies and procedures related to nutrition.

• Improve health by promoting healthy eating choices and encourage physical activities and quitting smoking.

• Learn how to integrate food and nutrition services in the healthcare delivery systems.

• Learn new concepts of planning and implementing nutritional care, decreasing smoking and improving quality sleeping.

• Explore processes of proposed Healthy Lifestyle plans and patient/family Education Programs.

• Liaising and coordinating with other professionals.

• Minimize the impact of pesticides on consumers, users and the environment.

• Review all new 2019/2020 changes in the definitions and methods of hospital acquired infection surveillance related to nutrition.

• Review new GCC policies to improve a Healthy Lifestyle.

• Explore new ways of counseling, educating individuals and groups for health promotion, health maintenance and rehabilitation.

Why Exhibit?

Join Us to Share Our Vision for a Healthy Tomorrow! Exhibiting in SHCE 2020 will enable you to gain unparalleled and exclusive insights into the Saudi and International sector of healthy nutrition through:

Networking with key decision makers and leading patrons.

Exploring and investing in the newest and most lucrative initiatives in the Kingdom.

Networking with the world’s leading professionals and experts in the field of healthy nutrition & safety, physical activity, anti-smoking and medical communication.

Gaining an insight into the future of healthy lifestyle in the region.

Conducting applied workshops addressing professional and scientific aspects of healthy lifestyle and related safety and communication.

Build Strategic Alliances.

With hundreds of experts from world-class facilities and organizations attending the exhibition, ample opportunities will be provided for exhibitors and attendees to make strategic partnerships, build professional relationships and help grow the Saudi Healthcare industry.

Why Visit?

Opportunities for visitors: