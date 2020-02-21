The Arab Healthcare Development Annual Forum (AHDAF) Kuwait 2020

The Arab Healthcare Development Annual Forum (AHDAF) is organized in different Arab countries with the support of the Arab Ministries of Health, WHO and many Arab Healthcare organizations.

AHDAF is committed to discussing the challenges facing each Arab Healthcare sector, exploring solutions for hospital managers, healthcare leaders and workers, updating them on healthcare management thinking and experience. It always offers an ideal platform for unlimited networking opportunities between the various stakeholders in the Arab healthcare sector.

After the big success of 2019 edition, Kuwait will be one of the countries that will host the 23rd edition of AHDAF in partnership between the two federations: Arab Hospitals Federation and Kuwait Private Hospital Federation.

About the Arab Hospitals Federation

The Arab Hospitals Federation is an independent, non-political and non-profit organization that represents and serves Arab public and private hospitals, medical centers, institutions and organizations directly connected with the provision of Healthcare.

More than 1200 members from 18 Arab countries come together to form AHF.

Founded in 2002, AHF constitutes an ideal platform to exchange ideas, policies and services in the Healthcare Management as well it provides education for health care leaders and is a source of information on health care issues and trends. The AHF maintains an official relation with various organisms Arab Ministries of Health, League of Arab States, World Health Organization, Executive Board of the Health Ministers Council, Executive Board of the Health Ministers Council for Cooperation Council States, Arab League for Healthcare Quality, Syndicates and Associations of Hospitals in Arab Countries, Orders of Nurses in Arab Countries and Arab Medical Societies.

The Kuwait Private Hospital Federation is a conjoined effort between 8 Kuwaiti hospitals: Taiba Hospital, Al-Salam International Hospital, Dar Al-Shifa, New Mowasat, Alorf, Royale Hayat, Alia Hadi Clinic and Wara, …. It constitutes a positive steps allowing them to function as an entity in synergy with the government for the sole purpose of facilitating better healthcare services in Kuwait.

OVERVIEW

As we look to 2030, everyone engaged in healthcare is dedicated to build a system that consistently delivers quality care, improves health outcomes and delivers better value, especially in the Arab Healthcare sector.

The Main elements in reaching this goal revolve around developing the concepts of the hospital of the future through the development of the competencies, leveraging advanced data and analytics to guarantee the best possible care decisions; acquiring a deeper understanding of patients to effectively engage them in the right support and treatment at the right time and setting; applying the Socio-Economic Gov- ernance of Healthcare, in addition to reforming infrastructure using innovative technologies to enhance patient experiences and system efficiency and other topics that help to reach the quality of care for the patient.

The vision 2030 of Healthcare in Arab countries presents major opportunities and challenges that guide the system to work towards sustainable Healthcare, to support the transformation, to engage patients to take an active & central role in their own care, to integrate advanced technology and Innovation, in addition to shifting towards value in healthcare delivery…

Healthcare delivery will change in 2030 from what we experience today. There are a number of factors for this— workforce skills and roles, digital technologies, Intelligent Healthcare, big data, new trends in Healthcare manage- ment, developing the Health insurance and improving inter-health tourism, building a new generation to imple- ment the accreditation standards and others…

Imagining healthcare in 2030 critically needs an open conversation with all stakeholders about their expectations, their own interactions with health and care services and how moving towards better health outcomes for all requires change in order to face the challenges and grab the opportunities.

2030 is 10 years away. We, as Arab Hospitals Federation, must take responsibility for improving the healthcare system, developing the Local & Arab Healthcare Human resources and embracing healthcare education and technology that will enable the healthcare resource to continue to support the sector’s needs.

AHF AWARDS 2020

After the immense success of the AHF Awards in the previous years, we are proud to divide it in the three editions of year 2020 . The Awards will acknowledge the institutions which are forging our future and the people who are working hard in the Health- care field.

AHF Board will recognize efforts in the Healthcare sector in the Arab World, institutions and persons bypassing borders for a better future in many categories.

– PIONEER LEADERSHIP AWARD IN HEALTHCARE

– LEADERSHIP AWARD FOR SUPPORTING THE ARAB HEALTHCARE SECTOR

– TOP WOMAN IN HEALTHCARE AWARD

– EXCELLENCE AWARD FOR HEALTH IMPROVEMENT

– EXCELLENCE IN TRAUMA & EMERGENCY CARE AWARD

– EXCELLENCE AWARD FOR PEOPLE CENTERED CARE – HOSPITAL OF THE YEAR

– DISTINGUISHED AWARD FOR LEADERSHIP AND MANAGEMENT IN HEALTHCARE

– DISTINGUISHED AWARD FOR QUALITY IMPROVEMENT & PATIENT SAFETY

– DISTINGUISHED AWARD FOR SMART HOSPITAL