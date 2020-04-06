Mr. Majid Kaddoumi

Medtronic drops the intellectual property rights of its ventilators

“The global crisis needs a global response”

In a unique and generous initiative, Medtronic, the most renowned ventilator manufacturer, has dropped the intellectual property rights of its ventilators to openly share the design specifications to enable participants across industries to evaluate options for rapid ventilator manufacturing to help doctors and patients dealing with COVID-19.

We would like to shed light on Medtronic’s unique and generous initiative in terms of dropping the intellectual property rights of its ventilators.

Medtronic recognizes the acute need for ventilators as life-saving devices in the management of COVID-19 infections. We know this global crisis needs a global response. Over the past few weeks, we have ramped up production of our Puritan Bennett™ 980 ventilators. But we also know we can do more, and we are. Therefore, Medtronic decided to openly share the Puritan Bennett™ 560 (PB 560) design specifications, to enable participants across industries to evaluate options for rapid ventilator manufacturing to help doctors and patients dealing with COVID-19. This decision is consistent with the recent FDA Guidance and in accordance with the public health and medical response of governmental agencies globally.

Medtronic is sharing its portable ventilator design specifications and code for free. Manufacturers and innovators may consult these files as part of the larger effort to confront and overcome the impact of COVID-19. Our goal is to help others develop ventilators to fight this pandemic.

How will sharing designs with countries to start manufacturing more ventilators contribute to fighting COVID-19?

All interested individuals and organizations can get the design requirement documents, manufacturing documents, and schematics for the PB 560 at Medtronic.com/openventilator after signing the terms and conditions acknowledgment. The PB 560 design specifications are available today, software code and other information will follow shortly. Manufacturers and innovators may consult these files as part of the larger effort to confront and overcome the impact of COVID-19. Our goal is to help others develop ventilators to fight this pandemic.

Would you please tell us about the specifications of this device and its importance for patients with severe infection to fight COVID-19?

PB 560 ventilator is a compact, lightweight and portable ventilator that provides airway support to both adults and children. It can be used in clinical settings and at home. Ventilators play a critical role in the management of patients with severe respiratory illness, such as COVID-19, who require assistance because they cannot breathe effectively. By placing a patient on a ventilator, the patient’s lungs are permitted to rest and recover while the ventilator performs the functions of supplying oxygen and simulating the actions of breathing. Without ventilation support, some patients with severe respiratory disease might not survive.

Over the past few weeks, you have ramped up production of Puritan Bennett™ 980 ventilators. What is the importance of this step to support the world in its fight against this virus?

Medtronic has increased production by more than 40 percent to date and is on track to more than double its capacity to manufacture and supply ventilators in response to the urgent needs of patients and healthcare systems across the globe confronting COVID-19. Medtronic recognizes the acute need for ventilators as life-saving devices in the management of COVID-19 infections.

No single company will be able to fill the current demands of global healthcare systems. However, with all manufacturers increasing their production and through partnerships with governments, hospitals and global health organizations, Medtronic is committed to getting more ventilators into the market and to the right locations in the world to help doctors and patients dealing with COVID-19.