Regional Vice President (Middle East, India, Turkey & Africa) – OKI Europe

Mr. Mathias Militzer

During Arab Health, “Hospitals” magazine had the chance to meet with OKI Europe Regional Vice President Mr. Mathias Militzer, to discuss the healthcare industry challenges in the region and about OKI’s role in helping the health business improve their efficiency by reducing time and cutting costs but mostly ensuring a better patient satisfactory outcome.

Can you tell us more about your background and when did you join OKI Europe?

I have been in the printing sector for more than 20 years. But my beginnings were in agriculture. I worked for Mars Inc. for 9 years then I shifted from the food industry to Sharp electronics, and finally before I joined OKI Europe I held the position of General Manager for the Middle East and Africa at Lexmark International. I was appointed as Regional Vice President of OKI Europe for the Middle East, India, Turkey and Africa in April 2016.

What are the challenges you are facing in the region?

The region is growing, we are facing huge challenges that differ from the European market, but of course, at the same time, we see many opportunities ahead. What is really driving the growth in the region is the opening of the people in embracing new technologies. The growing healthcare sector is one of the region’s government’s priorities, and with the unique products, we have the ideal imaging and printing solutions.

What are OKI printing solutions bringing to the healthcare sector?

The healthcare sector is becoming more and more demanding when it comes to technologies and quality care. OKI met these challenges by offering the sector with an exceptional print quality with DICOM embedded solutions. Our latest secure printing software enables healthcare givers and clinicians to store documents on the printer and when hardcopies are needed they have easy access with superior quality imaging.

With this paper solution, the quality of the paper can last 20 to 30 years without compromising quality. Our clients are saving time, at a lower cost.

All our printers are “One size fits all” you can connect a single printer to many modalities you have, like ultrasounds, CT scans MRI and many other machines.

Why healthcare providers should shift to this technology of papers instead of the traditional one?

The moment you decide to go from the technology of a film printer to paper, you won’t let it go anymore. The level of satisfaction from our customers is proof that our product is unique and it helped healthcare teams maximize productivity and efficiency while meeting the general compliances and security requirements. The new generation of doctors and radiologists don’t have time to go to the illuminated boxes to check radiography, they need to have reports supported by high-quality pictures, 8 out of 10 cases it would be enough for them for diagnosis. If not, and they need deeper investigations, they can check the screen. That’s why we started integrating our DICOM embedded printers with screen suppliers to provide our customers with both solutions, where they won’t be needing anything else for better quality and effective diagnostic.

What are your priorities for the coming 5 years?

Our priority is to further develop our medical imaging system to improve our quality and effectiveness. Customer satisfaction is at the top of our list of priorities. Our OKI devices save medical and healthcare businesses time and money in medical imaging and standard office printing with unbeatable accuracy and printing quality at the same time. We are very proud of what we have already achieved in this area and will keep on optimizing our product quality in the future.

What about your company’s environmental protection plan? Is shifting to paper technology can negatively affect the environment?

Being paperless is not the most environmentally friendly thing, because being paperless means you have a server and you have screens that require electricity. The generation and transmission of electricity affect the environment. I will give you an example of digitalization; the communications and information industry could use 20% of all the world’s electricity by 2025. So the industry power demand is increasing on a daily basis as we speak.

What I can say is that switching from film printing to paper is the first step in protecting the environment, because papers are recyclable and films are not.