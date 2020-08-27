OMNICELL SECURES NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH STATE-OF-THE-ART HEALTHCARE FACILITY IN KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA

Range of in-patient systems will support Iman Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University Hospital to lead the way in Kingdom’s healthcare infrastructure transformation

Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL), a leading provider of supply and medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies and its partner Gulf Medical, has announced a new partnership with Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University Hospital in Eastern Province, Saudi Arabia. Omnicell solutions are set to manage Inpatient Pharmacy Automation throughout the facility. This will support the hospital’s drive to embrace world-class healthcare digitization in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, while further extending Omnicell’s provision of medication management expertise in the region.

Iman Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University Hospital, a new 500-bed education healthcare facility, is due to open in early 2021. As part of its integrated strategy to set new standards in healthcare services, the hospital will incorporate the following portfolio of automation solutions from Omnicell:

Automated Dispensing Cabinets – to enable smarter and safer medication management

– to enable smarter and safer medication management Controlled Substance Dispenser – to increase control and security of controlled substances, high-risk and high-value medications

– to increase control and security of controlled substances, high-risk and high-value medications Anaesthesia Workstation – to enable anaesthesia providers instant access to medications and tighter control in the operating room

– to enable anaesthesia providers instant access to medications and tighter control in the operating room Anywhere RN Software – a mobile medication station which allows nurses remote access to medication management

– a mobile medication station which allows nurses remote access to medication management Unity Platform – a comprehensive inventory management system for the supply and dispensing of medication via a single, shared database

These solutions will support pharmacists by automating and scheduling tasks related to medication preparation and distribution. It will reduce the burden on wider healthcare teams by ensuring they provide the right medication, of the right dose, at the right time.

Dr Abdul Salam Al-Asseri, associate professor and chief of pharmaceutical care services at Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University Hospital, says: “With the dynamic advances in pharmacy practice, and with the shift in focus to patient-centred care, automation has become integral in the workplace as it will spare more time for pharmacists to spend on counselling and other patient services. It is always my priority to ensure optimum patient outcomes in an efficient manner. As such partnering with Omnicell will provide a large scale of automated solutions which can help our pharmacists to focus more on patient care and to be deeply involved with the clinicians on the floor. My administration and I look forward to investing in this partnership as the hospital prepares to open its doors for the first time early next year.”

Ivor Matthews, Omnicell Sales Director International – Indirect Markets, adds: “Our solutions significantly reduce the potential for errors and minimise the administrative burden on healthcare professionals, freeing them up to spend more time on face-to-face patient care. Both Omnicell and our partner Gulf Medical are thrilled to join forces with Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University Hospital and support its commitment to healthcare digitization, as set out in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.”

A spokesman from Gulf Medical commented: “Since Gulf Medical Company started in 1983, the main vision was to bring the most innovative and state-of-the-art medical technology to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf. Today, after more than three decades, that vision not only lives on but also continues to gain momentum. Thanks to our partner Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University Hospital and Omnicell who contributed with precision and excellence to enrich this vision.”

Omnicell technology has been supporting healthcare providers in the Middle East for 17 years, including King Faisal Specialist Hospital (KSA), National Guard Health Affairs (KSA) and Dubai Health Authority (UAE). Its proven and streamlined range of products and services aim to reduce medication dispensing errors, improve patient safety, drive efficiency and allow healthcare professionals to spend more time on face-to-face patient care.

Omnicell will begin to set-up and implement its systems within Iman Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University Hospital over the next few months, supported by a comprehensive program of staff training, ready for the hospital’s opening in early 2021.