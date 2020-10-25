His Highness Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi

awards first BV Certification to Ajman Saray

Ajman welcomes guests to enjoy a safe staycation

In line with the Ajman Tourism Development Department’s guidelines and precautionary measures, Ajman Saray is the first hotel in Ajman to be awarded the BV Certification by His Highness Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi.

This ensures the emirate continuous efforts in positioning itself as a favourable tourist destination for the UAE residents and as well as international visitors.

The award comes after Ajman Tourism Development Department’s ongoing efforts in ensuring the safety of tourists, guests, visitors, hospitality employees in the Emirate. The BV Certification is a testament to Ajman Tourism’s comprehensive and strict precautionary measures in making the Emirate a safe destination to travel.

Upon awarding the BV certification to Ajman Saray, His Highness Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi Chairman of Ajman Tourism Development Department expressed his gratitude by saying, “It gives me immense pleasure to award the first BV certification to Ajman Saray that has been extremely cooperative in complying with every preventive measure efficiently. The high-standard checks instructed by Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD) were carried out in cooperation with Ajman Medical District and Ajman Crises Management Team.”

He further added that “These checks are part of the preventive programs of the UAE health authorities to reinforce the precautionary measures to limit the spread of coronavirus that include all employees in Ajman hotels, to safeguard and promote a healthy work environment for every staff member.”

The certification Bureau Veritas (BV) embodies a comprehensive checklist to confirm compliance with strong hygiene practices, social distancing, and other precautionary recommendations to guarantee the highest levels of safety. It further regulates field audits to monitor that the protective measures are executed efficiently.

Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD) welcomes its guests for memorable staycations it has to offer and ensures safety throughout their visit.