44th IHF World Hospital Congress’s Call for Abstracts extended until 14 February
Due to overwhelming demand, the submission of abstracts for the 44th World Hospital Congress of the International Hospital Federation has been extended until 14 February.
The IHF World Hospital Congress is a unique global forum that brings together leaders of hospitals, health services, and healthcare organizations to discuss key drivers of national and international policy, management, financial trends and solutions. Through this forum multidisciplinary exchange of knowledge, expertise and experiences are facilitated, together with dialogue on best practices in leadership, management and service delivery.
The event is being hosted this year by La Unió Catalana d’Hospitals in Barcelona, Spain on 2-5 November with the over-arching theme “People on board, transforming healthcare”.
Hospitals, health services and organizations wanting to showcase their best practices, innovations, projects, programs and researches to the international healthcare community through an oral presentation or poster can still submit their abstracts under the following sub-themes:
DIGITAL AND TECHNOLOGY DRIVEN TRANSFORMATIONS
- Artificial Intelligence for smart health and care
- Big accurate data: how it helps us
- How is digital health transforming the way health systems are run and healthcare is delivered
- Glocalization: new actors, new rules, global healthcare invaders in the local healthcare set
TOWARDS AN INTEGRATED CONCEPT OF HEALTH AND CARE SERVICES MODEL: VALUE DRIVEN TRANSFORMATIONS
- Enabling the flexibility of organizations to adapt quickly to changes, addressing accelerated innovation adoption
- Key results that really matter: patients outcomes as the driver for better healthcare
- Health and care sustainability supported by applied research and innovation adoption
- Global Healthcare, global mobility, global access: towards a liquid borderless healthcare system PEOPLE AT THE CENTER OF HEALTHCARE SYSTEM TRANSFORMATIONS
- How to put citizens at the center of health and care
- Humanistic centered care
- Professionals leading transformations: the strength of professionals to promote transformation
From health management to ethical leadership
For more details and to submit your abstracts, go to https://worldhospitalcongress.org/2020- call-for-papers-and-posters. If you have any questions, please contact congress@ihf-fih.org.
