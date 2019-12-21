A new award for

LAU Medical Center-Rizk Hospital

The World Allergy Organization (WAO) awardsDr. Fares H Zaitoun a Special Recognition Award for his “outstanding contribution to the field of allergy, asthma and immunology”

LAU Medical Center-Rizk Hospital announces that Dr. Fares H. Zaitoun Clinical Assistant Professor, Allergy/Immunology has received a Special Recognition Award from the World Allergy Organization (WAO) during its annual World Allergy Conference on December 11-14, 2019 in Lyon, France. This award is in recognition of his “outstanding contribution to the field of allergy, asthma and immunology”.

Receiving this award, further confirms and reinforces the mission of LAU Medical Center-Rizk Hospital to pursue high-quality medical practice, research and innovation.

Dr. Fares H. Zaitoun declared being “truly honored and humbled by this recognition and privileged to represent Lebanon and the academic excellence of Lebanese institutions such as LAU Medical Center-Rizk Hospital”.

The annual World Allergy Conference attracts between 2,000 and 5,000 experts and scientists working and interested in the fields of allergy, immunology and other related fields.

This award truly raises the name of Lebanon and LAU Medical Center-Rizk Hospital in the medical fields.