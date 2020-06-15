Boehringer Ingelheim Teams Up with the Lebanese Pulmonary Society (LPS) in its Fight against COVID-19

Boehringer Ingelheim‘s Global Support Program aiming at bringing more financial relief to the countries in need

Donation allocated to the Lebanese Pulmonary Society (LPS) worth of medical supplies

The donation included surgical face masks, sanitizers, gloves, oximeters, infra-thermometers, face shields and N-95 masks

In joining the fight to reduce the vast spread of COVID-19 virus, Boehringer Ingelheim, Lebanon has donated medical supplies to the Lebanese Pulmonary Society (LPS).

The move comes in the framework of the Global Support Program launched by the company back in April and that aims at bringing financial relief and donating protective materials and medicine to healthcare institutions and communities in need around the world – among other objectives, and Lebanon was surely on the list.

The donation included surgical face masks, sanitizers, gloves, oximeters, infra-thermometers, face shields and N-95 masks.

“Being in the medical field and having an in-depth insight to the shortage that the world is facing when it comes to medical supplies, we wanted to play our role in the fight against the virus”, said Fouad Jeweidi, Levant Country Head at Boehringer Ingelheim. “Private companies and especially pharmaceutical ones, should stand in solidarity and aid the medical warriors on the frontlines. Boehringer Ingelheim is the 2nd fastest growing human pharma multinational company and having ranked number 7 among top multinationals pharmaceutical companies operating in the sector, we took it upon ourselves to play a vital part in supporting the community in times like those. In addition to the donations made to help in the fight against COVID-19, Boehringer Ingelheim has launched a Global Support program whose main mission is to bring more financial relief, protective materials, and medicine donations to healthcare institutions and communities in need around the world”, he added.

“Everyone’s life has been affected because of this virus and countries all over the world have been facing shortage and difficulties when it comes to medical supplies. In such tough times, our only chance of beating and surviving this virus is if we come together. Thanks to Boehringer Ingelheim and its commitment to fight COVID-19, the LPS members have benefited from this contribution”, declared Dr. Zeina Aoun, LPS President.

Continents around the globe have been benefiting from Boehringer Ingelheim’s initiative, mainly the countries in greater need. From the Americas to Europe, Africa, Oceania, and Asia, the largest private pharmaceutical company in the world has contributed EUR 7 million to the communities’ relief. Regionally as well, many offices around the region supported their communities with different means of donations either financially or volunteering by their time, Boehringer Ingelheim offers all of its 51,000 employees worldwide the opportunity to take up to 10 days of paid leave to join approved external organizations as a volunteer to bring COVID-19 relief.

Ranked among the top 10 pharmaceutical companies in the world when it comes to the performance vis-à-vis the patients, Boehringer Ingelheim’s work is not limited to providing treatments and innovative therapies. More than ever, the company is committed and has gone the extra mile in supporting the community to fight against COVID-19.

More information on the various COVID-19 initiatives under the Global Support Program is available under:

https://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/covid-19