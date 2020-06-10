Global healthcare community to unite in world’s biggest virtual event Omnia Health Live

For five days in June (22-26 June 2020) the global healthcare community will be brought together on a scale like never seen before through a new experience delivered entirely online, Omnia Health Live. The virtual event is brought by Informa Markets Healthcare, organiser of world-leading events Arab Health, Hospitalar, FIME and Medlab Middle East.

Omnia Health Live answers the needs of the healthcare industry during these challenging times by providing unprecedented opportunities for professionals to network and access expert knowledge, wherever they happen to be in the world, ensuring that business goes on amidst the uncertainty.

Requiring no more than a device with a stable internet connection, the free-to-attend event will give attendees access to the online platform to interact daily in virtual meetings and webinars, consume articles and features, and much more, all conveniently delivered to their browser.

Powered by Grip, the award-winning online event networking technology, Omnia Health Live will see the participation of top names in the healthcare industry such as Tom Lawry, National Director for AI, Health & Life Sciences at Microsoft; pioneering surgeon Prof Sir Alfred Cuschieri; and Prof Dr Mahmud Mossa-Basha, MD, radiologist and chair of the RSNA COVID-19 Task Force.

Attendees will benefit from educational content provided by industry experts in 70 virtual sessions, while free CME credits provided by Cleveland Clinic will be granted to healthcare professionals attending the webinars. There will be opportunities to network, set up meetings and exchange virtual business cards.

Wouter Molman, Executive Vice President for Informa Markets – Healthcare, said “Omnia Health Live is part of our unwavering commitment to support the healthcare community whatever the circumstances. As the world moves to virtual technologies, we couldn’t be more excited to offer a new world-class event – a global mechanism allowing the healthcare industry to collaborate and connect on a level never seen before.”

For more information, including how to join the experience, visit the following website: https://bit.ly/2SQKvMX