H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid approves the list of winners of the 11th term of the Hamdan Medical Award

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, UAE Minister of Finance, and Patron of the Hamdan Medical Award received H.E. Abdul Rahman Al Owais, UAE Minister of Health and Prevention and Chairman of the Award’s Board of Trustees, and HE. Abdullah Bin Souqat, Executive Director of the Award. During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan approved the names of 10 winners of the Award’s 11th term (2019-2020), which is mainly centered on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in health care.

In line with the UAE strategic plans for the continuous development of the health sector and fostering the latest technologies in diagnosis and treatment, ‘Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare’ was chosen as the topic of the eleventh term, in collaboration with the UAE National Program for Artificial Intelligence.

During the meeting which was held at Zabeel Palace, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid was briefed on the winners of the International Awards, Arab World Awards, and UAE awards. H.H. Sheikh Hamdan praised the transparency and impartiality in selecting the winners, which is the harvest of the great efforts by the members of the Award’s scientific committees, General Secretariat, and Board of Trustees, during the previous two years.

On the other hand, H.E Abdul Rahman Al Owis thanked H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his generous and continuous support for the health and medical sectors. He also praised the important role played by the Award in achieving medical excellence locally, regionally and internationally. He also thanked His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, for his directives in direct work with the Scientific Committee.

It is worth mentioning that the official announcement of the winners will be among the activities of the ceremony that will be organized by the Award during November 2020. The ceremony will be held virtually, in line with the UAE`S strategy to maintain social distancing to limit the spread of the novel COVID-19 virus. The Awards carry a total value of AED 2 million and 800 thousand.

The category of the International awards includes the Grand Hamdan Award, Hamdan Award for Medical Research Excellence, and the Hamdan Award for Volunteers in Humanitarian Medical Services.

As for the Arab World Awards, it includes Hamdan Award for the Best Medical College / Institute or Center in the Arab world, and Hamdan Award for Honoring Distinguished Personalities from the Arab World.

The UAE awards include Hamdan Award for the Best Medical Department in the Government Sector in the UAE, Hamdan Award for Distinguished Medical Personalities, and Hamdan Award for the Best Research Published in the Journal of Medical Sciences.