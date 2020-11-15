HRH Princess Ghida Talal Launches the King Hussein Award for Cancer Research

HRH Princess Ghida Talal, Chairperson of the King Hussein Cancer Foundation (KHCF) and Center (KHCC), launched the King Hussein Award for Cancer Research in honor of His Majesty the late King Hussein bin Talal, and with the aim of encouraging and recognizing cancer research in the Arab world.

On the occasion of the launch, which took place on November 14 in memory of King Hussein’s birthday, Princess Ghida said: “The King Hussein Award for Cancer Research carries the noble name of our late King Hussein bin Talal, who was a firm believer in the importance of research, and faced cancer with faith and determination. It is my aspiration that this award will transform the status of research in the Arab region, and enable cutting-edge research that will impact the lives of countless cancer patients.”

The award, which targets doctors and scientific researchers working in the Arab world, is composed of the following categories: promising researcher grant, research project, lifetime achievement, and institutional excellence. The King Hussein Award’s Board of Directors, chaired by Princess Ghida, includes leading researchers and oncologists from around the world.