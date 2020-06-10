IFC Provides $30 Million Financing Package

for Landmark Private Hospital in Jordan

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, provided a financing package of up to $30 million for the completion and expansion of Abdali Hospital, a 200-bed modern multi-speciality hospital, helping improve the quality and availability of health care for people in Jordan and patients from conflict-affected parts of the region.

Jordan’s health system has been strained because of increasing demands from both a growing population and patients in the region seeking better care then they can get in their home countries, while the COVID-19 pandemic is adding pressure on healthcare systems across the region. Abdali Hospital, through its multidisciplinary, subspecialized model of care across all departments, will help expand Jordan’s health care sector in line with international best practices, while offering patients more options.

“There is an increased demand for specialty care in Jordan and the region, something Abdali Hospital will be able to provide,” said Ahmad Abu Ghazaleh, Executive Vice Chairman at Abdali Hospital. “Abdali Hospital will help invigorate medical excellence.”

The expansion of Abdali Hospital, which opened in 2019, is also expected to create 1,200 jobs and improve nursing quality throughout the country. The hospital will collaborate with nursing colleges in Jordan on training and is planning to help provide training to other hospitals in the country.

“This investment will help meet the rising demand for health care in Jordan, while improving overall quality, ” said Tomasz Telma, IFC’s Senior Director for Manufacturing, Agribusiness and Services. “Abdali Hospital’s commitment to best practices, along with the increased availability of hospital beds, introduces innovations to health care in the region, while ensuring that more people can access the care they need.”

Abdali Hospital is one of the founding signatories of EPiHC, the Ethical Principles in Health Care that IFC has developed to help drive and promote quality of care and access for all. The hospital plans to provide transparent, standardized pricing and to report care outcomes.

IFC has already invested and mobilized over $180 million this fiscal year to support projects to improve the quality and availability of healthcare in the Middle East and North Africa region.