Julphar appoints new CEO to drive operational transformation & fuel growth

Julphar appoints new CEO to drive operational transformation and fuel growth

Dr. Essam Farouk

Newly appointed Julphar Chief Executive Officer set to deliver new strategic focus for regional pharmaceutical giant

Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries PSC (Julphar), one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in the Middle East and Africa, has announced the appointment of Dr. Essam Farouk as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), as the company drives its pioneering transformation programme across the Middle East region and beyond.

With over 27 years’ experience, Dr. Essam will be leading Julphar’s evolution through its ongoing commitment to elevate and enhance its facilities, processes, practices and infrastructure, ensuring the company is in strong stead for a successful 2020 and beyond. Dr. Essam will help solidify the business position as a leading generics company in the region by fulfilling its mission to provide high-quality solutions and improve the health of people regionally and globally.

His Highness Sheikh Saqer Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board at Julpharsaid: “With his wealth of experience in the pharmaceutical industry across established and emerging markets, Dr. Essam brings a proven track record of leading business transformation, strategic planning and successful hands-on strategy execution. His ability to manage a diverse organization through challenging environments and achieving business and reputational success will ensure Julphar excels further and delivers a greater impact in the 50 markets we operate in around the world.”

Prior to his appointment at Julphar, Dr. Essam was the CEO at Algerian pharmaceutical company, ELKENDI, managing the corporation since its inception in 2006. Under his leadership, the company experienced exceptional growth to become the second largest pharmaceutical company in Algeria and North Africa. He was then appointed CEO for MS PHARMA Group, a position he held for seven years, guiding the company to be known as one of the top five leading pharmaceutical companies in the Middle East and North Africa. In addition, Dr. Essam has also held senior roles at GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi Aventis, T3A Pharma Group and Julphar Germany, accumulating a wealth of experience across both multinational and generic business environments.

Commenting on joining Julphar, Dr. Essam Farouk said: “It is an honour to join an organisation that is at the heart of the UAE and has contributed to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah and beyond. I am looking forward in the coming months to working with a highly-skilled team as we aim to continue ensuring that we produce high-quality medicines and innovative added-value generic products and healthcare solutions that will truly change lives for people who need them most. I am committed to restoring Julphar’s position as a leading regional pharmaceutical company within three years.”

Dr. Essam holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Pharmacy from the University of Zagazig and a Master’s Degree from AUC and American Society for Quality of USA in Total Quality Management and Operation Management.