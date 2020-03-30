LAU COVID-19 Readiness

Lebanese American University (LAU) has always been a shining beacon for the educational aspirations of many generations of Lebanese people.

While LAU maintains its educational mission during the current difficult economic and financial situation, it also strives to fulfill an equally sacred mission of safeguarding the health, well-being, and quality of life of all Lebanese.

In discharging our responsibilities to the community during this rapidly spreading COVID-19 viral pandemic, LAU has taken the following preparedness measures to serve patients who have contracted the Corona virus or who are suspected of having been exposed to it.

Our Lebanese American University Medical Center-Rizk Hospital has taken, in collaboration with the LAU health science schools of Medicine, Nursing, and Pharmacy, several logistical steps, and facilities upgrades based on the most recent standards of care, to screen, triage, diagnose, admit, and treat patients infected with the virus.

In addition, we have called upon all caregivers at our LAU Medical Center to adopt all complementary measures aimed at the optimization and safe utilization of our facilities and resources.

I salute and thank from the depth of my heart all members of our Schools of Medicine, Nursing, and Pharmacy, and their respective deans, and all members of our LAUMC-RH and its administration, for their passionate commitment to helping our country fight effectively, and ultimately conquer this virus that has disrupted the entire world.

With my best wishes to our country for a successful war against the Corona virus, and prayers for all patients for a quick recovery. Stay safe.

JGJ

Joseph G. Jabbra

President, Lebanese American University, Lebanese American University Medical Center-Rizk Hospital