Medtronic and stroke care providers

experiencing and designing solutions to enhance stroke patient journey

In alignment with its mission to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life, Medtronic hosted a stroke care symposium in Dubai that focused on Acute Ischemic Stroke optimization- a serious condition that health systems and authorities in the region are keen to establish and enhance stroke standard of care. The “Experiencing And Designing Solutions To Enhance Stroke” themed symposium was attended by officials and healthcare professionals from Central eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa. More than 10 countries were represented by key opinion leaders who are working together with their government to optimize stroke care.

Key topics and sessions addressed at the symposium were:

1. Acute Ischemic Stroke requirement in hospital and at a country level.

2. Bridging the gap between pre-hospital setup and in-hospital treatment for better patient outcome.

3. LAUMC Stroke Unit pathway optimization and training center.

4. Stroke Care Economix: A new approach for patient access.

The meeting started with a presentation from Medtronic Chairman and CEO, Omar Ishrak, highlighting the role that Medtronic plays in providing innovative and disruptive technologies that enhance the clinical outcomes and economic value.

The symposium moderator, Dr. Suhail Abdulla Mohamed Al-Rukn, Associated Prof. Neurology, Consultant Neurologist, Head of Stroke Center at Rashid Hospital Dubai, highlighted Acute Ischemic Stroke requirement and solutions in hospital and country setting. A key highlight was the UAE optimization programs that the government is deriving with healthcare professionals with focus on artificial intelligence and RAPID software created at Rashid Hospital, a comprehensive stroke center.

Dr. Marc Ribo MD, PHD, Fellow of the EBNI, a key player in setting up stroke management in Barcelona which is now the benchmark worldwide, addressed the gap between pre-hospital setup and in-hospital treatment, for a better outcome. He explained the importance of setting up a prehospital pathway and the need to creating clear protocol and framework for team collaboration to optimize time and improve outcomes.

A key highlight of the symposium was a detailed stroke patient simulation, from symptom to Angiosuite. The simulation was performed by Prof Robert Mikulik, MD, PhD, FESO , Head of Comprehensive Stroke Center, Director of Stroke Research Program and Deputy Director for Research and Science at St. Anne’s University Hospital in Brno, Czech Republic and VERONIKA SVOBODOVA, MA, Head of Stroke Simulation Program and a Stroke Research Manager at International Clinical Research Center at St. Anne’s University Hospital Brno, Czech Republic.

Dr. Raghid Kikano Md, MS Assistant Professor in the Department of Radiology at the Lebanese American University Medical Center-Rizk Hospital and School of Medicine in Beirut, Lebanon. shared the story of LAUMC Centre Pathway Optimization and how they were able to set up in 3 months a comprehensive stroke center and training center in collaboration with Medtronic and other companies.

Dr. Fahmi Al Senani MBBS, MHA, MSc National MOH Stroke Lead, Vice President of Healthcare Delivery, Interventional Vascular Neurologist elaborated on stroke care economics, a new approach for patient access and how he was able to apply stroke economics to design & optimize national stroke networks in Saudi Arabia. Dr Fahim explained the importance of health economic model in helping Saudi ministry of health to identify the gaps and put a plan to overcome them by building a solid 10-year program for the Kingdom.

As per Dr. Fahmi: “Stroke care economic “lens” made the Saudi ministry consider:

The complete patient’s journey.

Where to cut waste.

Where to focus on resources .

Assessing gaps in workforce & infrastructure.

Added momentum to the Saudi MOH Stroke Project .

He concluded sharing the latest update of Saudi stroke management progress and how they started implementing the pathway optimization plan.

The closing was with Matthieu Cuche, Health Economics & Reimbursement Director at Medtronic who introduced Stroke Care Economix, a Medtronic health-economics solution to support physicians, administrators and/or payers to assess the economic impact and clinical outcome benefit of one or multiple optimization actions of stroke care with the aim to improve the funding allocation for stroke. This model as per Mr. Cuche started in Saudi as Pilot and now is expanded in several countries across EMEA region like Barcelona. Also, Mr. Cuche shared how Medtronic is committed to providing stroke care solutions across the patient pathway to improve and optimize the patient benefit such as: patient pathway optimization consultancy and building of capabilities, RAPID software implementation in hospitals, Medical education workshops and trainings, Stroke Care Economix and a comprehensive portfolio of devices for stroke treatment.

As the proven partner for world-class stroke care solutions, Medtronic calls on the healthcare systems to engage and collaborate to set new standards that help transforming the care continuum of stroke.