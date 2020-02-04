OKI Europe exhibited in Arab Health 2020 with Pioneering DICOM Medical Printers

Showcasing the award-winning technology with fully integrated DICOM print servers, OKI printers to push the boundaries where the world of healthcare meets

At Arab Health Exhibition 2020, OKI Europe has showcased its revolutionary print solutions for the medical and healthcare sectors. The exhibition took place at Dubai World Trade Centre, from the 27th till the 30th of January 2020, and received more than 105K visitors from 150+ countries.

During the exhibition, OKI exhibited the first in digital printer technology; combining high quality output of an LED printer with DICOM embedded software. This allows the DICOM printers to talk directly with the medical imaging equipment, presenting many opportunities for printing high-quality, near-diagnostic images in High Definition mono and colour on a wide range of media.

Delegates who visited OKI Europe at Stand S3.F50 had the opportunity to preview a completely new innovation to revolutionise their medical imaging, as well as discover how customer satisfaction can be improved through personalised A4 and A3 patient leaflets and brochures. They also learned how OKI devices save medical and healthcare businesses time and money in medical imaging and standard office printing. The stand’s visitors have seen live demonstrations of OKI’s DICOM printers and medical printing solutions, which drew the crowds as these machines could also print 1.2m banners.

The devices on display included OKI’s ES6410DMe and the ES8431DMe A4/A3 respectively colour and mono printers which combines LED technology with embedded DICOM software, and the Pro9431DMe a versatile DICOM embedded printer.

OKI Europe delivers unbeatable accuracy and precision printing for the medical industry by removing the requirement for additional hardware that enables DICOM imaging and streamlining support through a single point of contact with a lower cost of ownership. OKI’s embedded DICOM solution provides superior “near” diagnostic image quality with DMe (DICOM Enhanced) and higher quality mono printing for x-ray and ultrasound with its DMe (DICOM enhanced) printers.

“We were excited to receive high number of visitors at our stand who were interested in the revolutionary DICOM embedded OKI medical printers,” said Carine Haddad, Health care Manager – MEIT, OKI Europe Ltd. “We showed how OKI DICOM printers are the machines that serve both healthcare staff and patients with all aspects of medical printing; whether the high quality, near-diagnostic images doctors can get immediately without connecting their medical machines to external software or hardware, besides the sharp or clear images and reports that patients can keep. OKI always enables you to print the best of yourself!”