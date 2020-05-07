Omnicell introduces New Rapid Pandemic Response Scheme

to support partners in the Middle East in fight against COVID19

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) – a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies – announced that the company is working alongside its distributor partners in the Middle East to fast-track its health care automation solutions to the front line, to help meet the increasing demand for services during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Omnicell technology has been supporting healthcare providers in the Middle East for 17 years, including King Faisal Specialist Hospital (KSA), National Guard Health Affairs (KSA) and Dubai Health Authority (UAE). Barriers to the ordering, shipping and installation of its XT Automated Dispensing Cabinets have been removed to help hospitals quickly ‘scale-up’ additional medication management and supply needs as soon as required.

Ivor Matthews

Ivor Matthews, Omnicell’s Director of International Sales in the Middle East, says: “Rapidly expanding bed capacity and unprecedented pressure on ICU units at this time means support for healthcare infrastructure has never been greater. By providing a range of ‘fast-track’ products and services, we hope to help enable healthcare professionals to spend more time on face-to-face patient care.”

Omnicell has been driving innovation in medication and supply automated technology for 25 years across all healthcare settings. Its range of products and services aim to reduce medication dispensing errors, improve patient safety, drive efficiency and allow healthcare professionals to spend more time on face-to-face patient care.

With healthcare providers in the Middle East and globally under unprecedented pressure, Omnicell has fast-tracked production and deployment of their XT Automated Dispensing Cabinets for wherever technology and support services are needed the most – whether that’s ICU/ED or new/repurposed care areas.

Quick to Order, Quick to Ship, Quick to Care

This includes simplifying the procurement process and manufacturing cabinets based on a signed pricing supplement.

With standardised preconfigured XT cabinet options for medication (based on best practices for ICU/ ED areas), Omnicell is now able to deliver cabinets to healthcare providers within 14 days of an order being placed. There are two installation options depending on needs – either self-install with remote support or on-site install with training.

Rapid Onboarding

The organisation has developed a new ‘how-to’ 25-minute user training module; ‘Omnicell’s solutions for end-users’, as well as providing guidance on how to make sure the Omnicell hardware is clean.

Responding quickly to meet customers’ needs

Omnicell is increasing its support for clients globally. Earlier this month, for instance, Omnicell installation teams were on site at Guys and St Thomas’s NHS Trust in the UK to support them in reconfiguring their ICU as it grows from 100 beds to 300 beds to meet increased demand for services.

In addition to providing the above services, Omnicell’s Pandemic Response Team has established procedures and protocols designed to mitigate the risk of exposure to the virus and potential impact on business operations. As such, they have prioritised travel that is essential to implementations and support while prohibiting non-essential travel and adopting a global protocol for employees whose roles can be carried out remotely. This will help to maintain a safe working environment for customers and employees who are carrying out business-critical activities, including service, implementation and supply chain.

“Our installation teams are already supporting healthcare providers in the region as they rapidly respond to the COVID-19 outbreak and will continue to do so for as long as needed,” Matthews adds. “It’s vital that those on the ‘front-line’ are able to focus solely on providing critical patient care, safe in the knowledge that the very best in key technology solutions is supporting them. We understand the need to support healthcare providers to quickly ‘scale-up’ to meet increasing demand.”