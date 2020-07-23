Ousama Al Haj appointed as General Manager and Head of Human Pharma for Boehringer Ingelheim Gulf Area

Boehringer Ingelheim, one of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, has appointed Ousama Al Haj as General Manager and Head of Human Pharma for Gulf area, effective June 1st, 2020. Drawing on more than 20 years’ experience in the multinational pharmaceutical industry and having proved himself as a transformational leader, Ousama joins Boehringer Ingelheim where he held various leadership positions in the Gulf and Levant countries, most recently as Country Director for UAE, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar.

“We warmly welcome Ousama to Boehringer Ingelheim and look forward to drawing on his wealth of experience to oversee operations across the UAE and wider Gulf area. This region plays a significant role in the global operations of our company, attributed to its growing population needs and investment in healthcare infrastructure. Our current focus places patients and innovation as the driving force behind all actions, thereby preparing us for the next wave of growth. We firmly believe Ousama will prove to be an invaluable asset to the team in this regard,” said Mohammed Al-Tawil, Country Managing Director and Head of Human Pharma META.

Ousama’s addition to the team comes at an opportune time for Boehringer Ingelheim Middle East, Turkey and Africa, as the division holds the recognition as being the third fastest growing pharmaceutical multinational in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa region. His efforts are expected to contribute to the continued strong performance and consistent growth of the firm within the market.

Since his onboarding, he has seamlessly and successfully managed cross-country teams through efficient utilization of digital capabilities. This has allowed for enhanced connection with stakeholders and further development of the team’s skillset through dedicated training courses. Ousama aims to carry on adapting operations to the ‘new normal’ and ensure continued commitment to patients and the healthcare industry during this time.