Recognition given by Ministry of Health at ‘Ada’a Health Award 2020’

Saudi German Hospitals Group wins Ada’a Health Award for ‘Best Improved KSA Private Sector Provider’

Under the patronage of Health Minister H.E. Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, the Saudi Ministry of Health (MOH) announced the winners of ‘Ada’a Health Awards 2020.’ The Saudi German Hospital – Jeddah won the award for ‘Best Improved KSA Private Sector Provider 2019.’ The Ada’a Health program was launched by the MOH to help achieve the health goals of “Saudi Vision 2030”. The program supports key initiatives involving individuals and public and private healthcare providers. This year’s highly prestigious award featured nine categories, two of which were for non-MOH providers to enable public and private healthcare institutions to submit their entries. The judging panel consisted of renowned local and international experts who selected the winners through a highly rigorous process and criteria.

Saudi German Hospitals (SGH) Group was one of the Award’s high-profile winners in the non-MOH category. The Group manages and runs hospitals that are known for their world-class Saudi and international physicians, state-of-the-art medical equipment and the latest in advanced medical treatments. Saudi German Hospitals Group is also known for its commitment to support the continuous improvement of healthcare services and health education in Saudi Arabia, in addition to its contributions to key community activities and initiatives.

The Group’s success in terms of winning several Arab and international awards can be attributed to several factors, part of which is the innovative and quality-focused leadership of its President, Makarem Sobhi Batterjee, who has extensive experience and knowledge in the field of healthcare, as well as the hard work and commitment of its doctors, managers, executives and teams across its hospitals. Saudi German Hospitals Group has also been at the forefront of implementing innovation and initiatives designed to serve the Saudi community.