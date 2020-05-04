Scientific Committee’s Evaluation Process is on

The Members of the Scientific Committee of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences have attended their monthly meeting virtually, and discussed various aspects of the evaluation process of each category of Awards; International, Arab World and, UAE.

The Committee decided to extend the deadline to receive the nominations for the International & Arab World category to May 31, 2020, and to July 1, 2020 for the UAE category due to the current situation of COVID-19 Pandemic.

The committee applauded to those medical fraternity working in the frontline of the war against COVID-19 in the UAE, including the members of the committee, Dr. Jamal Al Saleh and Dr. Mouza Al Sharhan.

Prof. Yousef M Abdulrazzaq, Chair of the Committee, appreciated the sub-committee members of the international Awards, who are affiliated to various universities in the country, for their efforts in finalizing the internal evaluation of the top scientists from Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare, Genomics, Diagnostics and Therapeutics and given the approval to proceed for the appointment of the external evaluation committee.

He also appreciated the efforts of the Arab World & UAE Awards’ sub-committees to proceed to finalize the internal evaluation.

The members of the committee remembered the late Prof. Eric Brown, the previous member of the scientific sub-committee of the International Awards for his contributions to the Award and conveyed their condolences to his family.

It is worth mentioning that the award has announced the topics of the 11th term 2019-2020, which takes artificial intelligence and health care as its main topic in cooperation with the National Program for Artificial Intelligence.