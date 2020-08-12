SEHA Introduces Laser-based DPI Testing at Selected Drive-Through Centers

Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS), a SEHA Health System Facility, has announced the launch of Laser-based DPI testing for people wanting to enter Abu Dhabi Emirate at selected drive-through screening centers.

During the first phase, the service will be provided at the drive-through screening centers in Zayed Sports City and Corniche in Abu Dhabi, Al Hili in Al Ain, and at the National Screening Centers in Mina Rashed, Al Khawaneej, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.

Anyone wanting to enter Abu Dhabi Emirate can book an appointment for laser-based DPI testing through the SEHA app and pay 50 Dhs. When visiting the center, a small blood sample will be taken and then tested using the laser-based DPI with results appearing in minutes. If the test result shows that a nose swab is required, it will be done right away and the customer will need to isolate himself until the result is out. If the test result shows that no swab is needed, he will receive an SMS that will enable him to enter Abu Dhabi within 48 hours from the test result.

Commenting on the new service, Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Chief Operations Officer at AHS said, “Inline with the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis & Disasters Committee and Department of Health (DOH), we have introduced the laser-based DPI at selected drive through screening centers across the UAE, in order to provide ease the journey for people wanting to enter Abu Dhabi Emirate. All they need to do is book an appointment through SEHA app and get tested from the comfort of their own cars at the centers in Abu Dhabi or Al Ain before leaving the Emirate or at one of the selected screening centers in the Northern Emirates before returning. We will soon be adding the service to new locations as well.” either before leaving Abu Dhabi

Drive-Through Screening Centers in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain operate from Saturday to Thursday from 8 AM to 8 PM, while they open 7 days a week from 10 AM to 8 PM in the Northern Emirates.