Omnicell set to showcase latest solutions at DUPHAT 2021

Speed of new Medimat system brings far-reaching benefits to central pharmacy

Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL), a leading provider of medication and supply management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies, will unveil its latest robotic dispensing system – Medimat – to the Middle East pharmaceutical industry at this year’s DUPHAT Conference and Exhibition (5-7 April 2021), DWTC, Dubai.

The next generation Medimat is the latest enhancement to Omnicell’s portfolio of technologies for central pharmacy workflows, helping to dramatically improve all aspects of the dispensing process. By simplifying the dispensing process and minimising the number of human interactions in the pharmacy workflow, Medimat will further reduce the potential for errors.

For pharmacists in particular, a lack of inventory precision and control can result in large quantities of expired stock and significant monetary losses for hospitals. Smarter and safer medication management technology is key to reducing the burden on healthcare teams, ensuring they can provide the right medication, at the right dose, at the right time.

Sara Dalmasso, International Vice President and General Manager for Omnicell International

“Automation has become an integral part of any healthcare setting and we are committed to the continual development of our technologies in order to support the vital process of medication and supply management,” said Sara Dalmasso, International Vice President and General Manager for Omnicell International. “We are thrilled to be a part of such a well-respected and dedicated platform as DUPHAT. The event will provide an outstanding opportunity to introduce Medimat to healthcare professionals in the region, as well as showcase Omnicell’s other industry-leading solutions.

Medimat will support the healthcare industry by improving efficiency, driving savings and freeing up staff from administrative and logistical tasks, such as unpacking medication, stock management and searching for medication. Crucially, it will enable pharmacists to spend more time on clinical work and building patient relationships.”

Additional benefits of Medimat include:

Pharmacists will know where the drug is within the robot and what quantities are available.

Ability to track slow-moving items and eliminate wasted or out-of-date stock.

Ability to generate a real time report on stock usage, so manual stock counts are no longer needed, saving valuable time.

Highly effective scan station means inputting of medication supports safety.

Direct mode option enables users to have medication available for immediate dispensing.

Speed of the robot will allow for more prescriptions to be processed with a higher level of accuracy – input speed of up to 750 packs per hour. *

Omnicell will also be showcasing its range of point of care solutions at this year’s event including Omnicell XT Automated Dispensing Cabinets for medication management, RFID Cabinet for hospital inventory as well as our new software solutions SupplyX which tracks all inventory moving through healthcare settings while providing real time data insights.

Omnicell technology has been supporting healthcare providers in the Middle East for 17 years, including King Faisal Specialist Hospital (KSA), National Guard Health Affairs (KSA) and Dubai Health Authority (UAE). The Company’s proven and streamlined range of solutions and services are designed to reduce medication dispensing errors, improve patient safety, drive efficiency and allow healthcare professionals to spend more time on face-to-face patient care.

Omnicell will be at Stand 7B30 at DUPHAT 2021.