IV Glove

Introducing to you the new innovative, FDA-registered medical device called the IV Glove. The IV Glove is a class I medical device that was designed to address stabilization issues with peripheral IV applications. The IV Glove simply slips on to the patient’s hand and is fastened without the use of adhesives. The tube of the IV is secured by our patented ‘S-Clip’ mechanism. The design is simple and effective. https://ivglove.com/