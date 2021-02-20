AHIMA Middle East

Since 2016, AHIMA has helped chart the future of healthcare in the Middle East. The AHIMA Middle East conference (formerly AHIMA World Conference) draws hospital leaders, government policy makers, health information decision makers, and healthcare innovators looking for new ideas, solutions and thought leadership.

With National Transformation Plans and policy programs such as UAE Vision 2021 and Saudi Vision 2030, long-term expansion is expected in public and private healthcare sectors and it is predicted that GCC healthcare and related workforce expenditure will reach US $104.6 billion by 2022. There are an anticipated 30k+ new Health Information roles necessary to realise the promise of these endeavors.

