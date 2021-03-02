HESTOUREX Exhibition & Congress

HESTOUREX is an International Exhibition & Congress that also includes the Biggest Business to Business Platform of its kind in the World.

Hestourex is Turkey’s first and only multidisciplinary platform established with the aim to introduce Turkey’s potential in Health, Sport and Alternative Tourism by developing bilateral co-operations between the countries in global professional business meetings.

Hestourex with its well-organized Hosted Buyer Program and B2B Platform creates new business collaborations, while building network and strategic partnerships between the industry professionals for developing a sustainable tourism all around the year. Hestourex is a great success not only in terms of total number of participants, but also in the signed long-term commercial contracts among international companies.

The 4th edition of HESTOUREX World Health, Sports and Alternative Tourism Congress and Exhibition will be held in 2021 with the participation of 50 Sports Federations of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, under the leadership of the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks under the theme of “Nature and Sports”.