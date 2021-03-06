International Vaccines and Virology Conference
International Vaccines and Virology Conference
London, United Kingdom
October 14-15, 2021
URL: www.ivaccinesconference.com
Contact Info: [email protected]
The International Vaccines and Virology Conference welcomes you to London during October 14-15, 2021 to share your research findings, promote knowledge exchange, and network with a broad audience in the field of microbiology and immunology.
The i-Vaccines Operating Committee invites the submission of abstracts covering a broad range of cross-cutting topics, including Vaccines, and Gene Therapy, Viral Oncogenesis, Advances in Viral diagnostics, Clinical Trials, Coronavirus Disease, COVID-19 Vaccines, Antiviral therapy, Cancer Vaccines and Immunotherapy, Hepatitis viruses, HIV, etc for information exchange and a fertile ground for the establishment and encouraging multidisciplinary collaborative studies.
For more information, please visit: www.ivaccinesconference.com or mail us at [email protected].
Our team will be happy to assist you.
Conference Sessions:
- Recent Research and Development
- Disease-specific Vaccines
- Coronavirus Disease
- Covid19 Vaccine
- Cancer Vaccines and Immunotherapy
- Virology
- HIV Research
- Vaccines in Specific
- Novel Vaccine Delivery Methods
- Clinical Trials
- Viral Genetics and Evolution
- Viral Infections and therapy
- Vaccines Safety and Ethics
Who Attends
- Researchers, Scientist
- Microbiologists and Immunologists
- Healthcare Professionals
- Associations and Societies
- Academia: Professors and Students
- Policymakers, Influencers
- Healthcare Investors
- Business Professionals and Representatives
- Software for Health industry & management
- Key Decision Makers, Government Heads & Officials
Why i-Vaccines 2021
- Sharing Knowledge with the Industry
- Explore Future Business Opportunities
- Meet and collaborate with Pioneers in Health Sector
- Share your Products and Services with Professionals
- Get the latest updates from experts to Keeping Up-to-date With Trends
- Increase your knowledge base & Learn about new technology
- Environment for Inspiration in Virology and Vaccine Research