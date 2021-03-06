International Vaccines and Virology Conference

London, United Kingdom

October 14-15, 2021 

URL: www.ivaccinesconference.com

Contact Info: [email protected]

The International Vaccines and Virology Conference welcomes you to London during October 14-15, 2021 to share your research findings, promote knowledge exchange, and network with a broad audience in the field of microbiology and immunology.

The i-Vaccines Operating Committee invites the submission of abstracts covering a broad range of cross-cutting topics, including Vaccines, and Gene Therapy, Viral Oncogenesis, Advances in Viral diagnostics, Clinical Trials, Coronavirus Disease, COVID-19 Vaccines, Antiviral therapy, Cancer Vaccines and Immunotherapy, Hepatitis viruses, HIV, etc for information exchange and a fertile ground for the establishment and encouraging multidisciplinary collaborative studies.

For more information, please visit: www.ivaccinesconference.com or mail us at [email protected].

Our team will be happy to assist you.

Conference Sessions:

  • Recent Research and Development
  • Disease-specific Vaccines
  • Coronavirus Disease
  • Covid19 Vaccine
  • Cancer Vaccines and Immunotherapy
  • Virology
  • HIV Research
  • Vaccines in Specific
  • Novel Vaccine Delivery Methods
  • Clinical Trials
  • Viral Genetics and Evolution
  • Viral Infections and therapy
  • Vaccines Safety and Ethics

Who Attends

  • Researchers, Scientist
  • Microbiologists and Immunologists
  • Healthcare Professionals
  • Associations and Societies
  • Academia: Professors and Students
  • Policymakers, Influencers
  • Healthcare Investors
  • Business Professionals and Representatives
  • Software for Health industry & management
  • Key Decision Makers, Government Heads & Officials

Why i-Vaccines 2021

  • Sharing Knowledge with the Industry
  • Explore Future Business Opportunities
  • Meet and collaborate with Pioneers in Health Sector
  • Share your Products and Services with Professionals
  • Get the latest updates from experts to Keeping Up-to-date With Trends
  • Increase your knowledge base & Learn about new technology
  • Environment for Inspiration in Virology and Vaccine Research
