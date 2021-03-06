International Vaccines and Virology Conference

London, United Kingdom

October 14-15, 2021

URL: www.ivaccinesconference.com

Contact Info: [email protected]

The International Vaccines and Virology Conference welcomes you to London during October 14-15, 2021 to share your research findings, promote knowledge exchange, and network with a broad audience in the field of microbiology and immunology.

The i-Vaccines Operating Committee invites the submission of abstracts covering a broad range of cross-cutting topics, including Vaccines, and Gene Therapy, Viral Oncogenesis, Advances in Viral diagnostics, Clinical Trials, Coronavirus Disease, COVID-19 Vaccines, Antiviral therapy, Cancer Vaccines and Immunotherapy, Hepatitis viruses, HIV, etc for information exchange and a fertile ground for the establishment and encouraging multidisciplinary collaborative studies.

Conference Sessions:

Recent Research and Development

Disease-specific Vaccines

Coronavirus Disease

Covid19 Vaccine

Cancer Vaccines and Immunotherapy

Virology

HIV Research

Vaccines in Specific

Novel Vaccine Delivery Methods

Clinical Trials

Viral Genetics and Evolution

Viral Infections and therapy

Vaccines Safety and Ethics

Who Attends

Researchers, Scientist

Microbiologists and Immunologists

Healthcare Professionals

Associations and Societies

Academia: Professors and Students

Policymakers, Influencers

Healthcare Investors

Business Professionals and Representatives

Software for Health industry & management

Key Decision Makers, Government Heads & Officials

Why i-Vaccines 2021