Highlighting women’s main health issues

A healthy life is the path towards a disease-free body

Women’s health is receiving global attention given the importance of its role in society and the family in particular. Protecting the mother’s health also means preserving the health of the child and the family, which prompted hospitals and health facilities to establish comprehensive departments and centers specialized in women and children’s health and provide them with specialized health services in various fields. The aim was to establish medical units that provide integrated healthcare services with the aim of preserving women’s health and preventing diseases.

On International Women’s Month, we must shed light on women’s health issues and concerns, as their health is different from men’s given the changes they go through during their life stages, which start with puberty, then pregnancy and lactation and later menopause without forgetting the menstrual cycle and the hormonal fluctuations women go through, making these stages a factor affecting their health, due to the hormonal changes that experience, which put them at risk of some diseases. The physiological difference between male and female bodies makes them more susceptible to some diseases that do not affect men or make them susceptible to other diseases in a different way due to the different composition between the sexes.

Lifestyle is the gateway to a safe and healthy life

Health experts around the world agree on the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle as it is the gateway to long-term health. Food, physical activity and not smoking are all healthy habits that help a woman avoid contracting some diseases that may be life-threatening.

Physical activity, even half an hour a day, can prevent overweight or obesity in women, and their accompanying health risks and diseases, including breast cancer, diabetes and heart disease. Obesity has a significant impact on the mother’s health during pregnancy, as research indicates that it increases the risk of miscarriage and premature labor while also impacting In Utero conditions, causing serious complications to the fetus’ health.

On the other hand, leading an unhealthy lifestyle as well as consuming calorie-dense food with minimal physical activity or exercise are all factors that reduce the speed of the fat-burning process, which leads to its storage in the body. However, this does not mean that a person should skip meals or snacks, as not eating for a long time puts the body in a state of rest, because the body responds to the lack of food by slowing down the metabolism process in an attempt to store calories and surviving, and with the slow metabolism, women quickly gain weight. The best way to speed up the fat-burning process is to exercise and build muscle, provided that it is not associated with overeating.

Heart disease in women

After menopause, women and men are at equal risk of developing heart disease after the absence of the estrogen hormone that provides them with protection. Also, a woman’s exposure to bouts of stress, anxiety and psychological stress makes her more vulnerable to the broken heart syndrome, which is a temporary heart condition that’s often brought on by stressful situations and extreme emotions. The condition can also be triggered by a serious physical illness or surgery. Unlike a heart attack, broken heart syndrome happens when a sudden physical or emotional stress causes a rapid weakening of your heart muscle.

Moreover, smoking is considered one of the most dangerous risk factors for a woman’s heart, because it damages the blood vessel walls and leads to hypertension. Smoking is considered one of the most dangerous factors for women, not only because of the increased risk of heart disease, but also because smoking removes the protection that the estrogen gives to women to prevent these diseases.