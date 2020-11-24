Under the Patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Launch of the 5th Middle East International Dermatology & Aesthetic Medicine Conference & Exhibition “MEIDAM 2020”.

Under the Patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, UAE Minister of Finance, and President of the Dubai Health Authority, Dubai will host the 5th Middle East International Dermatology & Aesthetic Medicine Conference & Exhibition “MEIDAM 2020”.

The event will be held at the InterContinental Hotel – Dubai Festival City, on the 10th and 11th of December, in the presence of representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) as a part of the Give-Back Program (Atta’) launched by MEIDAM Conference to instill a culture of giving-back to the community among dermatologists as well as Heads of Arab and International Societies. Around 800 physicians and specialists are expected to attend the conference and the exhibition in-person over the two days, in addition to about 3000 participants attending the event digitally from across different continents.

Dr. Khaled Al Nuaimi, Specialist – Dermatology, Founder and President of MEIDAM Conference, and Vice President of Emirates Dermatology Society, admits that the 5th MEIDAM edition shall be held in the light of great medical, organizational and financial challenges for the medical and health sector worldwide, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. He pointed out that all governmental precautions and guidelines for hosting conferences and academic events, as recommended by the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing and Government of Dubai, shall be met. A private PCR examination clinic will be available at the Conference venue, where the result shall be available within hours of swab collection in order to ensure safety of all guests and lecturers and facilitate their respective requirements whilst returning to their communities.

In addition, Dr. Khaled stated that the Conference shall witness the presentation of many scientific research papers regarding the pandemic, its relationship to diseases and skin signals thereof. In addition, papers will also be presented on the medical and aesthetic treatments and drugs, as well as new treatment methods such as biological treatment for acute chronic eczema, alopeci etc. A number of the latest types of laser devices shall also be presented at the Conference. Dr. Khaled pointed that international companies are now considering the Dubai market as a starting-point to global markets due to the strategic location of the Emirate that connects the East and the West, especially that the market has grown annually from 7.5% to 10%.

Dr. Khaled stated that the Conference shall discuss the latest developments in dermatology, aesthetic medicine, and anti-aging. Various scientific workshops and parallel scientific programs shall be held throughout the days of the Conference by the most skilled, qualified and experienced physicians in the world to present the latest technologies and the latest findings of human science in the field of dermatology treatments and aesthetic medicine, backed by leading international and local companies in this field.

H.E Abdulla Bin Souqat, Executive Director of the Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences, stated that attendance and participation of most of the dermatology societies as well as the World Health Organization through a group of distinguished lecturers, whether personally or virtually, is only a clear indication of the importance that MEIDAM Conference has due to the scientific papersand the latest research and studies related to dermatological diseases presented there.

Bin Souqat thanks His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his directives in supporting all scientific activities aiming towards the advancement of the medical sector. He pointed out that the Award’s support to the Conference is within the directives of His Highness to promote Continuous Medical Education with the aim of providing local physicians and Conference participants with global expertise to enrich their scientific and practical knowledge.

Bin Souqat added that the Award’s decision to support any Conference is not random, but is the product of a areful review of the scientific papers to be presented at the Conference in addition to the caliber of the speakers, and the expected number of participants from the country and from abroad, confirming that the Award is ready to support any Conference that meets all the criteria set by the Award with the aim of providing the United Arab Emirates medical community with global expertise through direct contact with international physicians.

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said: “Thanks to robust measures put in place within venues and across the city, events such as MEIDAM can take place safely and continue to play their critical role in developing our knowledge economy, and we look forward to the opportunity to welcome experts from around the world to discuss key issues and innovation in the field of dermatology. We have been working closely with partners and stakeholders across the city to ensure the success of this event, which will once again emphasise Dubai’s status as a leading business events destination and knowledge hub.”